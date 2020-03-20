Spagnola: Checking Off Top Priorities One By One

FRISCO, Texas – Not bad, so far, just three days into this free agency.

We're talking Cowboys, chopping wood on my list of top-10 offseason priorities from back on Feb. 21, just a month ago but sure seems like many more moons than that considering how quarantined the country has grown over the past couple of weeks.

Strange times, no doubt.

But while the country is coming to a near standstill, the NFL has not. Free agency for 2020 began as scheduled, 3 p.m. Wednesday, and the Cowboys have not been dragging their feet. And maybe the best thing they have done is not getting seduced into signing the many big-name, unrestricted free agents commanding overly inflated contracts on the open market.

Yeah, free agency, more times than not the equivalent of someone black-marketing toilet paper these days for a dollar a roll or something.

Nope, the Cowboys, they have been coolly plugging holes, or as Jerry Jones likes to say, keeping their powder dry, while at the same time setting themselves up most nicely for the presumptive upcoming NFL Draft, April 23-25, in Las Vegas or who knows where. That is if that, too, is not postponed to a later date like everything else. Sort of pickin' and peckin' along the way the Cowboys are once those top two priorities were taken care of, while at the same time making sure they didn't back themselves into a huge salary-cap corner.

So let's review my list, No. 1 through 10, and remember, just like late Thursday night, these things are changing by the hour.

No. 1 is obvious: Re-sign Dak Prescott to a long-term deal or pay the franchise-tag piper. Unfortunately, from a salary cap standpoint, they had to pay the franchise-tag piper, immediately hitting their cap for the exclusive $31.501 million since the two sides did not agree on a long-term deal. But they still have time to come to an agreement, another four months – unless Dak's folks are taking the Kirk Cousins' route, willing to bet on two consecutive franchise tags to reach free agency. Nevertheless, they reserved his rights, and from a quarterback standpoint, also retained backup Cooper Rush for the $2.1 million restricted free agent tender.

No. 6, and if you are getting the feeling my thoughts are defensive heavy, you're darn right, and now even heavier, safety. You bet, losing the fourth defensive starter here, the versatile, valuable Jeff Heath to Vegas, too, previous associations with now Raiders assistants Rod Marinelli and Rich Bisaccia coming back to haunt the Cowboys. They took an inexpensive step in the right direction by coming to terms with veteran HaHa Clinton Dix on a reported one-year, $4 million deal, a nice placeholder for now. See, the Cowboys can live with Xavier Woods at free safety, and now have a starting quality strong safety, Dix having started all 80 games over the past six seasons with Green Bay, Washington and Chicago, and snagging five interceptions over the past three seasons. The Cowboys also are bringing back free agent safety Darian Thompson, a good rotation and special teams player. But again, none of this precludes the Cowboys from doing some business at safety in the draft.

There are four weeks to go before the planned draft. But as it stands now, those draft-day priorities to me, based on position, not who might be the best player at any one of six positions: Defensive end, cornerback, defensive tackle, wide receiver, offensive tackle, safety, linebacker and tight end.

Haven't left much out, huh? But then again, hard to argue with any of those, making the draft almost like throwing a dart at the position board. That's what happens when an 8-8 team seemingly will lose six starters and two immediate backups.

The Cowboys just need to make sure, and seemingly one by one are making sure the best they can, to cover themselves at each of the most vulnerable positions, at least minimally, so they are not reaching for need in the draft.

Yet again, remember, all of this is as of now. And let me reiterate, the No. 1 top priority is getting Dak signed to that long-term deal, the gained cap space in 2020 making the rest of this roster repair much easier.

So hang tight, and knowing this goes against today's microwave mentality out there, but come on now, it's only been three days, as of 3 p.m. Friday, just 72 hours.

Heck, 60 years ago, why it took six years to build the original Cowboys from scratch, not a single winning season until commencing that historic 20-year winning streak in their seventh season.