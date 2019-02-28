Star Evaluation: Covington Ready to Compete?

While free agency officially begins on March 13, roster turnover isn't too far away. The Cowboys will indeed add and presumably release players, along with letting some go without a new contract.

However, the majority of the 2018 roster is already in place. In the coming weeks, the staff of DallasCowboys.com will preview those players, analyzing where they've been and where they're going.

Today, we'll continue the series with linebacker Chris Covington.

What's Been Good: For a sixth-round pick, especially on an already-young team, just making the 53-man roster is an achievement. That might sound hollow to some, but considering that Covington joined a group that featured Sean Lee, Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch, plus fourth-year veteran Damien Wilson, he obviously did enough in the limited playing time he had to warrant the Cowboys keeping him around. He's a big, strong linebacker with good tackling ability and can run well for his size.

What's Been Bad: On the flip side, you always want your guys to play as much as possible. So while he'll enter his second season with the Cowboys, he's only got five games of of experience in the regular season. Most of that occurred on special teams. This is the time of year when the Cowboys must make tough decisions – regarding free agents that come and go and of course, the draft. Did those five games give Covington enough of a sample size to keep the Cowboys from adding more young linebackers?