Status Of Rookie Matt Waletzko's Shoulder Injury

The Cowboys practice Friday and Saturday and have a day off Sunday. The first padded practice of training camp is scheduled for Monday.

The fifth-round draft pick out of North Dakota exited Thursday's practice early with the athletic training staff. He's competing for a backup spot behind eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith and projected starting right tackle Terence Steele.

At the moment, there doesn't appear to be a clear frontrunner for the swing tackle job. Waletzko's injury means more practice reps for young tackles Josh Ball, Aviante Collins and Amon Simon.

First-round draft pick Tyler Smith also got some backup tackle snaps in the OTAs but has been primarily splitting first-team left guard reps with Connor McGovern.