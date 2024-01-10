Stephon Gilmore remains confident he will play on Sunday

"I'm feeling good," Gilmore said on Wednesday. "Doing a lot of treatment, getting it strong. Just taking it day-by-day. Just trying to prepare for the Packers, a team we don't know as well. Looking forward to it and confident."

His shoulder injury is not the first issue he's dealt with this season after suffering a rib injury against the Dolphins that kept him out for a play before returning to the game.

"It's just another thing for myself," he said. "I've played through a lot this year. It comes with the territory and you gotta make it work. It's been 12 years, I've played through a lot."

The opportunity to start off a postseason run like this one is why Stephon Gilmore was excited about the opportunity to play in Dallas this past offseason, and he plans on doing everything possible to be on the field for it.

"It's the one reason I came here, so I'm excited for it," he said. "We know what type of team we have. Everybody is preparing like that. We have a great opportunity in front of us and we're trying to fully take advantage of it. As you know, it's easy not to get here so we need everybody."

Despite a young corps of receivers catching passes from first-year starter Jordan Love at quarterback, Gilmore isn't overlooking the talent that Green Bay could bring to the field on Sunday.

"They have some good receivers that get in and out of their breaks pretty well," he said. "[Christian] Watson is fast. They have a good running game and good play action pass game. They have a good football team. They're in the playoffs for a reason."

With the preparation building throughout the week, there will be nothing different in how Gilmore approaches the game. In his eyes, he will be on the field on Sunday.