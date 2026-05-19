Tape Talk: LT Overton's college film shows multiple ways Cowboys can use him

Over the course of his four seasons in college football, Overton only recorded seven career sacks. Pass rushing is not his strong suit, but he has at least shown that in some cases he can get to the quarterback and bring them down. Overton's four sacks with Alabama in 2025 was a career high.

When he does win, it's not going to be with the speed, bend or twitch that you see out of some of the NFL's premier pass rushers. He wins with power, motor and those long arms that can give opposing offensive lineman trouble to hold up against.

At the start of this rush, Overton swats away the left tackle's arms as he tries to get his hands on him. From there, it looks like he plants his left hand in the tackle's chest to push him back, and swims around with the right arm to get behind the tackle. Wisconsin's running back tries to help in pass protection, but doesn't have the best angle to help out and Overton's able to pop right off his block. From there, it's simply Overton using his long arms to slow down the quarterback, grab his ankle and ultimately bring him down for a sack.