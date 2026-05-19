Tape Talk: LT Overton's college film shows multiple ways Cowboys can use him

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys' fifth, and final, defensive player taken in the 2026 NFL Draft was defensive lineman LT Overton, selected in the fourth-round with the 137th overall pick.
At 6'3", 274 pounds, Overton's body type is an interesting one, but that gives him versatility to line up closer to the ball or further outside as an edge setter. What really helps is his 33 ¼" arms, which help him set the edge in the run game.
As strong as Overton is, he's not necessarily the best pass rusher, which is why a future at defensive tackle could be likely for him. Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker says the team sees him as a defensive tackle as well.
Let's take a look at Overton's film and see where he can fit and help on the defensive line:
Base power, strength combining vs. the run
I think that this alignment here could be where the Cowboys look to use Overton on the defensive line, sort of in that 4i defensive tackle spot where he's lined up closer to the inside shoulder of the tackle. It's a position that Parker has outlined as an important one for his defense, and plays like this show you why.
Wisconsin's offensive line collectively moves to the right side of the field on the snap while looking to create a rushing lane. Overton gets engaged with the left tackle from the start of the play, but keeps his base, doesn't get pushed up the field and keeps his eyes in the backfield throughout the course of the play.
Once the running back puts his foot in the ground and decides to go to the weak side (away from his blocking offensive linemen), Overton casually tosses the big left tackle out of the way and brings down the running back immediately. By the way, the left tackle Overton tossed to the side on this play is Riley Mahlman, an undrafted free agent for the Atlanta Falcons who measured in at 6'8", 308 pounds. For a player five inches shorter and 34 pounds lighter, that is no easy feat.
Physicality is the name of the game
When you play defensive line, or even just defense in the SEC, you have to be a physical player if you want to succeed at the collegiate level, much less the professional level. With Overton, you don't have to worry about him shying away from any contact. He invites it and attacks it, and has the strength to win reps with it.
As Georgia's offensive line looks to pave the rushing lane on the left side of the line here, they sent their tight end on the left side of the formation as a pulling blocker to take care of Overton, who is left 1-on-1 after the right tackle and right guard converge on the defensive tackle on the right side of the defensive line.
Credit to Georgia's tight end and now New Orleans Saint Oscar Delp, who lowered the shoulder and did all he could to lay a block on Overton. That said, Overton is just a bigger player and was on the move too. So, Overton is able to pop off the contact, something you see often with him when he's taking on blocks, and gets those big arms out in front of him to bring down the running back for a minimal gain on the play.
Overton rushing the passer
Over the course of his four seasons in college football, Overton only recorded seven career sacks. Pass rushing is not his strong suit, but he has at least shown that in some cases he can get to the quarterback and bring them down. Overton's four sacks with Alabama in 2025 was a career high.
When he does win, it's not going to be with the speed, bend or twitch that you see out of some of the NFL's premier pass rushers. He wins with power, motor and those long arms that can give opposing offensive lineman trouble to hold up against.
At the start of this rush, Overton swats away the left tackle's arms as he tries to get his hands on him. From there, it looks like he plants his left hand in the tackle's chest to push him back, and swims around with the right arm to get behind the tackle. Wisconsin's running back tries to help in pass protection, but doesn't have the best angle to help out and Overton's able to pop right off his block. From there, it's simply Overton using his long arms to slow down the quarterback, grab his ankle and ultimately bring him down for a sack.