Training Camp | 2021

Presented by

Time On Task Big For Diggs & The Rookie CBs

Aug 09, 2021 at 12:00 PM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Time-On-Task-Big-For-Diggs-&-The-Rookie-CBs-hero
AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker

OXNARD, Calif. – It might not have been intentional, but what a fitting way for Trevon Diggs to get the first preseason action of his career.

It still wasn't a preseason game, to be clear. The Cowboys' coaching staff held Diggs out of the Hall of Fame Game last Thursday, which means the second-year corner has still yet to see the field for a preseason game.

This plan was better, though, as Diggs took the field Saturday for a lengthy session against the Los Angeles Rams – the same receiver corps he was tasked with defending in the first game of his NFL career.

Asked about the difference between then and now, Diggs couldn't help but chuckle.

"It's slowed down," he said. "I remember my first game, I was out there – probably the first drive. My legs felt like bricks, I was in shock. I was like 'Wow, I'm in the NFL. It's my first game, it's not preseason, it's the real thing.'"

So much has happened since the Cowboys reported for their 2020 training camp that it almost doesn't seem real. It's wild to think that Diggs, drafted 51st overall just 16 months ago, earned a starting job as a rookie on the strength of roughly a dozen practices and no preseason snaps.

Having had a chance to practice against another team, with three more preseason games on the horizon, Diggs can sense the difference.

"It's very beneficial getting these reps in, build chemistry with your team and stuff in an environment as such," he said. "It's been real good. I enjoy it, coming out here with these guys every day and build more and more."

This matters for more than just Trevon Diggs. The Cowboys clearly want to revamp their secondary, and that process is already well underway. They drafted Reggie Robinson alongside Diggs last spring, and this year they spent Top 100 picks on the duo of Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright. It's a clear signal that they're trying to get younger and faster – well, faster.

The two rookies are already benefitting from a more normal preseason. Joseph and Wright both got snaps against the Steelers last week. And while it might not have been perfect, it's a far cry from lining up in Week 1 with nothing else to go on.

"The biggest thing is they know what to do," said Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy. "Our defense has done a really excellent job particularly the assignment, being assignment-sound throughout camp."

Diggs is part of that. It might have been a steep learning curve, but he is clearly moving into a leadership role on this roster heading into Year 2. If he can help the rookies acclimate as well as he did, it could go a long way for the entire defense.

"They're my little brothers. Anything they ask, anything they need I'm always there. I'm always trying to encourage them every day," he said. "It's going to push me to be better and push me to do my job."

Related Content

news

Why Tyler Biadasz Might Be O-Line's X-Factor

Biadasz's development is critical to the offensive line's resurgence.
news

Notebook: Dak Does Some Light Throwing; More

The daily Notebook provides a running list of news and notes throughout Cowboys training camp.
news

Battlegrounds: Competition Heating Up At Slot CB? 

With the signing of new safety Malik Hooker, it appeared to ignite the rest of the position on Tuesday, including veteran Damontae Kazee.
news

Practice Points: Getting Feisty With The Rams

Here are some more notes and observations from the practice fields.
news

A Preview Of Cowboys-Rams Practice Saturday

Here's what to expect from - and how to watch - Saturday's Cowboys training camp practice with the Rams.
news

Dak On Shoulder Injury: "We're Being Cautious"

Back in Oxnard, Prescott gave an update on his shoulder muscle strain at halftime of the Cowboys' preseason opener.
news

Keeping An Eye On These 8 Players Thursday Night

While we know about 20 guys who won't be playing Thursday, that still leaves us with 70 who should get some action. Here are the 8 guys we're watching closely.
news

Big Picture: 5 Storylines For Cowboys-Steelers

Here are five of the most important storylines for each team heading into Thursday night's preseason opener.
news

Dak, 7 Other Starters Not Headed To Canton

A total of 16 Cowboys players will not be making the cross-country trip for Thursday's preseason opener.
news

HOF Game Brings Things Full Circle For DiNucci

After a bizarre start to his NFL career, Thursday's Hall of Fame Game offers Ben DiNucci a more traditional chance to begin his second season.
news

Amari Cooper: Trying To Be Better Than Ever

Amari Cooper says he's nearing 100% in his return from an ankle injury. And when he gets there, he's setting high expectations for what he can achieve this year.
Advertising