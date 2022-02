¿Tom Brady mostró el camino de títulos? 

2 / 6

2007 – This was one of the most anticipated regular-season games the Cowboys have ever played – in a matchup of unbeaten teams. But while the Cowboys and Patriots battled closely for three quarters, New England just kept scoring in the fourth and pulled away for a 48-27 win. The Patriots improved to 6-0 and stayed unbeaten until the Super Bowl loss to the Giants, who also ended the Cowboys' season in the Divisional round.

Brady's Stats: 31-46 passing, 388 yards, 5 TDs – 129.7 QB rating