Tony Pollard expected better year in '23, but sees growth

The team's success has allowed Pollard to find a big positive in 2023, as he knows a big jump in his pass protection has also allowed for a healthier pass game. Moving forward, while he would like to see an uptick in his own production, he is complacent as long as the team continues to win.

"Praying at night, talking to God," he said about what he does amid a bad stretch. "Just keeping my mental right. Talking with my family. Keeping my circle tight and good and just being locked in is the main thing."

Despite averaging 4.0 yards per carry – which is a solid year by normal standards – is a decline from the 5.2 and 5.5 he averaged in 2022 and 2021, respectively. For him, that's the standard he expects from himself.

"I hold myself to a higher standard," he said. "I try to be my hardest critic and my hardest judge before anybody else can. So I'm always hard on myself."

However, all things aren't a lost cause in the running game in Pollard's mind, as he knows one big game can rewrite his season narrative – especially if it comes in a big moment in the playoffs.