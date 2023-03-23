Tony Pollard Officially Signs Cowboys Franchise Tag

It also promises to be Pollard's throne at the position, once fully recovered from a fractured leg suffered in January, with former two-time NFL rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott having been released last week.

For the Cowboys, Pollard signing his tag removes any added concern at a position that is already currently in flux, having now added two-time Super Bowl champion Ronald Jones and re-signing Rico Dowdle to the mix on Tuesday to compete with Malik Davis.

The signing of the tag means Pollard is officially under contract now, and means they'll avoid a reminder of what occurred in 2015, when they applied the franchise tag to wide receiver Dez Bryant.

Bryan refused to sign his tag at the time and, absent a long-term deal as well, sat out of the entire offseason program until a deal was finally struck on July 15 — the NFL deadline that summer — agreeing to a five-year, $70 million contract in what was essentially a buzzerbeater for the two sides.

Much like the franchise tags applied to DeMarcus Lawrence, Dak Prescott and, more recently, Dalton Schultz, the team will see Pollard make no waves as negotiations continue with the goal of keeping him with the Cowboys for the foreseeable future.

There was famously a thought that Lawrence would refuse to sign his second franchise tag in 2019, before the Pro Bowl pass rusher publicly declared there was no way he'd wave off guaranteed money, then going on to sign a five-year, $105 million deal a few months later.