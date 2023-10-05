Trey Lance 'very helpful' in helping prep for SF

"He's been very helpful, honestly," Dak Prescott said. "Just in the way their defense can move, certain calls they may have to make if we put them in certain positions. Things you kinda see on film but getting some definitive answers from him on how they did things, he's been very helpful."

For Lance – who's less than two months removed from being a 49er – it might be a weird dynamic giving information on his former team to his current team, but he's taken his role this week head-on in the preparation for the 49ers.

"I'm doing everything I can to help," Lance said. "But at the same time, these guys have done a lot of prep on the Niners with those big games the last two years, so they know a lot about the offense. But, I mean, I'm here now so I'm doing everything I can to try and help. Any time I can have a bigger role to help the team, help Dak out, it's exciting for sure."

With a mega matchup looming, the Cowboys have a few differences from the last time they lost to the 49ers in the playoffs including Lance's unique presence.