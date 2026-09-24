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Trivia Thursday

Trivia Thursday: Cowboys history with international games

Sep 24, 2026 at 05:27 PM
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by Nick Eatman & Kurt Daniels
09_24_Trivia Thursday

The Cowboys will head to Brazil for Sunday's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, their first international game in 12 years and just the team's second during the regular season.

So guess what, we've got a few trivia questions to test your knowledge about Dallas playing outside the United States. Boa sorte!

1) Including this year's game in Brazil, the Cowboys will have now played in how many different foreign countries?

  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6

2) The Cowboys' first game out of the country came in a preseason matchup on Aug. 3, 1986, against the Chicago Bears. Where was the game played?

  • London, England
  • Mexico City, Mexico
  • Tokyo, Japan
  • Toronto, Canada

3) The Cowboys' first international regular-season game featured a 31-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 9, 2014. Which Dallas player led the team's offensive effort?

  • Dez Bryant
  • DeMarco Murray
  • Tony Romo
  • Jason Witten

4) What NFL record was set when the Cowboys played the Houston Oilers in Mexico City on Aug. 15, 1994?

  • Highest attendance for a game.
  • Most combined points scored in a game.
  • Longest game ever played.
  • Muddiest field for any game.

5) The Cowboys opened up their 1992 preseason schedule in Tokyo, their first trip ever to Japan. Who was the opponent in that game?

  • Chicago Bears
  • Denver Broncos
  • Houston Oilers
  • Miami Dolphins

Trivia Thursday: 2026 Regular Season

Weekly trivia for the 2026 regular season.

1) Including this year's game in Brazil, the Cowboys will have now played in how many different foreign countries? Brazil marks the fifth foreign country the Cowboys will have visited. They've been to Mexico four times (Mexico City, 3; Monterrey, 1), England on three occasions (London), Japan twice (Tokyo) and Canada once (Toronto). In those 10 outings, Dallas has posted a rather pedestrian 2-7-1 record.
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1) Including this year's game in Brazil, the Cowboys will have now played in how many different foreign countries? Brazil marks the fifth foreign country the Cowboys will have visited. They've been to Mexico four times (Mexico City, 3; Monterrey, 1), England on three occasions (London), Japan twice (Tokyo) and Canada once (Toronto). In those 10 outings, Dallas has posted a rather pedestrian 2-7-1 record.

2) The Cowboys' first game out of the country came in a preseason matchup on Aug. 3, 1986, against the Chicago Bears. Where was the game played? As shown by the bobby hats worn by head coach Tom Landry (left) and Ed "Too Tall" Jones, the Cowboys' first international game was played at Wembley Stadium in London, England. This was the inaugural American Bowl game, an initiative by the NFL to play at least one preseason game each year outside of the country. Unfortunately, Dallas was no match for the reigning Super Bowl champs as Chicago cruised to a 17-6 win.
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2) The Cowboys' first game out of the country came in a preseason matchup on Aug. 3, 1986, against the Chicago Bears. Where was the game played? As shown by the bobby hats worn by head coach Tom Landry (left) and Ed "Too Tall" Jones, the Cowboys' first international game was played at Wembley Stadium in London, England. This was the inaugural American Bowl game, an initiative by the NFL to play at least one preseason game each year outside of the country. Unfortunately, Dallas was no match for the reigning Super Bowl champs as Chicago cruised to a 17-6 win.

GERALD PENNY/1986 AP
3) The Cowboys' first international regular-season game featured a 31-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 9, 2014. Which Dallas player led the team's offensive effort? Although the Cowboys had already played several preseason games abroad, this was their first international trip during the regular season. And they had a relatively easy time of it in their matchup against the Jaguars, which was played in London's Wembley Stadium. While Tony Romo threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns and DeMarco Murray ran for 100 yards, Dez Bryant proved to be the real star, totaling six catches for 158 yards and two scores in the Dallas win.
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3) The Cowboys' first international regular-season game featured a 31-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 9, 2014. Which Dallas player led the team's offensive effort? Although the Cowboys had already played several preseason games abroad, this was their first international trip during the regular season. And they had a relatively easy time of it in their matchup against the Jaguars, which was played in London's Wembley Stadium. While Tony Romo threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns and DeMarco Murray ran for 100 yards, Dez Bryant proved to be the real star, totaling six catches for 158 yards and two scores in the Dallas win.

Matt Dunham
4) What NFL record was set when the Cowboys played the Houston Oilers in Mexico City on Aug. 15, 1994? Despite being in the running for the muddiest field ever for any game after heavy downpours deluged Mexico City ahead of this Monday night preseason contest, that didn't stop people from packing Aztec Stadium. The 112,376 fans on hand is still the largest crowd ever to attend any NFL game. Of course, because of the conditions, they saw Bill Bates (No. 40) and company play a rather sloppy affair as the Oilers won 6-0 off a pair of field goals. Regardless, that didn't dampen the country's excitement for the league's first game in Mexico.
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4) What NFL record was set when the Cowboys played the Houston Oilers in Mexico City on Aug. 15, 1994? Despite being in the running for the muddiest field ever for any game after heavy downpours deluged Mexico City ahead of this Monday night preseason contest, that didn't stop people from packing Aztec Stadium. The 112,376 fans on hand is still the largest crowd ever to attend any NFL game. Of course, because of the conditions, they saw Bill Bates (No. 40) and company play a rather sloppy affair as the Oilers won 6-0 off a pair of field goals. Regardless, that didn't dampen the country's excitement for the league's first game in Mexico.

5) The Cowboys opened up their 1992 preseason schedule in Tokyo, their first trip ever to Japan. Who was the opponent in that game? The Cowboys might have been as bewildered about the scheduling of their preseason game in Tokyo on Aug. 2, 1992, as this sumo wrestler appears to be while getting passing tips from Troy Aikman. That's because Dallas faced the Houston Oilers. That's right, two in-state rivals that are located roughly 240 miles and four or so hours away from each other traveled more than 6,400 miles on 15-plus-hour flights – one way, mind you – to take the field. Even worse, the Oilers brought home the win, 34-23.
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5) The Cowboys opened up their 1992 preseason schedule in Tokyo, their first trip ever to Japan. Who was the opponent in that game? The Cowboys might have been as bewildered about the scheduling of their preseason game in Tokyo on Aug. 2, 1992, as this sumo wrestler appears to be while getting passing tips from Troy Aikman. That's because Dallas faced the Houston Oilers. That's right, two in-state rivals that are located roughly 240 miles and four or so hours away from each other traveled more than 6,400 miles on 15-plus-hour flights – one way, mind you – to take the field. Even worse, the Oilers brought home the win, 34-23.

Katsumi Kasahara/1992 AP
1) How many players currently on the Cowboys grew up in the Dallas area? Von Miller is one of three Cowboys players who hail from the DFW Metroplex. Three-time Pro Bowl left guard Tyler Smith, who is currently on injured reserve, played for North Crowley High School, while kicker Brandon Aubrey graduated from Plano High. However, during his prep years, Aubrey starred on the soccer field and went on to play that sport at Notre Dame before being drafted in 2017 by Toronto FC. His football career then began in 2023 with the USFL's Birmingham Stallions and led to the Cowboys signing him that same year. Since returning to Dallas, Aubrey has also earned three trips to the Pro Bowl.
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1) How many players currently on the Cowboys grew up in the Dallas area? Von Miller is one of three Cowboys players who hail from the DFW Metroplex. Three-time Pro Bowl left guard Tyler Smith, who is currently on injured reserve, played for North Crowley High School, while kicker Brandon Aubrey graduated from Plano High. However, during his prep years, Aubrey starred on the soccer field and went on to play that sport at Notre Dame before being drafted in 2017 by Toronto FC. His football career then began in 2023 with the USFL's Birmingham Stallions and led to the Cowboys signing him that same year. Since returning to Dallas, Aubrey has also earned three trips to the Pro Bowl.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
2) Like Von Miller, which former Cowboys player also graduated from DeSoto High School? A decade before Von Miller graduated high school in 2007, Patrick Crayton was suiting up for DeSoto, where he saw time at quarterback, running back and wide receiver. It was the latter position that would eventually lead him to the Cowboys as a seventh-round pick in 2004. He played six of his eight NFL seasons in Dallas, totaling 2,888 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns while wearing the star.
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2) Like Von Miller, which former Cowboys player also graduated from DeSoto High School? A decade before Von Miller graduated high school in 2007, Patrick Crayton was suiting up for DeSoto, where he saw time at quarterback, running back and wide receiver. It was the latter position that would eventually lead him to the Cowboys as a seventh-round pick in 2004. He played six of his eight NFL seasons in Dallas, totaling 2,888 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns while wearing the star.

©James D. Smith/©James D. Smith
3) Who was the first Dallas-area native to play for the hometown Cowboys? Quarterback Don Meredith starred at SMU and was signed by the Cowboys for the 1960 season, but he actually grew up in the East Texas town of Mount Vernon. However, defensive tackle Guy Reese, who also played at SMU, was born in Dallas. He was selected in the 15th round of the 1962 draft and started every game in his two seasons with the Cowboys before being traded to the Colts prior to the 1964 campaign. Fellow quarterbacks John Roach and Jerry Rhome were both local boys as well, but joined the team in 1964 and 1965, respectively.
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3) Who was the first Dallas-area native to play for the hometown Cowboys? Quarterback Don Meredith starred at SMU and was signed by the Cowboys for the 1960 season, but he actually grew up in the East Texas town of Mount Vernon. However, defensive tackle Guy Reese, who also played at SMU, was born in Dallas. He was selected in the 15th round of the 1962 draft and started every game in his two seasons with the Cowboys before being traded to the Colts prior to the 1964 campaign. Fellow quarterbacks John Roach and Jerry Rhome were both local boys as well, but joined the team in 1964 and 1965, respectively.

4) This former South Oak Cliff High School star won more honors with the Cowboys than any other Dallasite. All four possible answers to this question starred at South Oak Cliff, the most Cowboys players from any local high school. But Harvey Martin was on a different level. While with Dallas, he earned Defensive Player of the Year honors in 1977, was co-MVP of Super Bowl XII that same season, picked up four Pro Bowl invites and was named to the second-team 1970s All-Decade squad. Many believe he should be in the Cowboys Ring of Honor, if not the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
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4) This former South Oak Cliff High School star won more honors with the Cowboys than any other Dallasite. All four possible answers to this question starred at South Oak Cliff, the most Cowboys players from any local high school. But Harvey Martin was on a different level. While with Dallas, he earned Defensive Player of the Year honors in 1977, was co-MVP of Super Bowl XII that same season, picked up four Pro Bowl invites and was named to the second-team 1970s All-Decade squad. Many believe he should be in the Cowboys Ring of Honor, if not the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

5) Which Metroplex native won the most Super Bowls with the Cowboys? While Harvey Martin played in three Super Bowls and Walt Garrison and Duane Thomas appeared twice, they each only raised the Lombardi Trophy once. However, Kevin Williams, who starred at Roosevelt High School in Dallas, was selected by the Cowboys in the second round of the 1993 NFL Draft and became a two-time winner, contributing to Super Bowl victories both that year and in 1995. Williams set the tone for Super Bowl XXVIII when he returned the opening kickoff 50 yards.
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5) Which Metroplex native won the most Super Bowls with the Cowboys? While Harvey Martin played in three Super Bowls and Walt Garrison and Duane Thomas appeared twice, they each only raised the Lombardi Trophy once. However, Kevin Williams, who starred at Roosevelt High School in Dallas, was selected by the Cowboys in the second round of the 1993 NFL Draft and became a two-time winner, contributing to Super Bowl victories both that year and in 1995. Williams set the tone for Super Bowl XXVIII when he returned the opening kickoff 50 yards.

David Longstreath/1994 AP
6) From the Dallas suburb of Richardson, this future defensive back grew up living just two miles away from the Cowboys' practice facility. Who was it? Everson Walls lived close enough to the practice field that he reportedly would ride his bike over from his Hamilton Park neighborhood to watch workouts. In addition, his mother ran a restaurant that was often frequented by Dallas players. Of course, years later Walls himself would become a Cowboy, and a great one at that. An undrafted free agent in 1981, he set an NFL record for rookies with 11 interceptions that first season and went on to total 44 picks during his career, a total that still ranks second in franchise history.
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6) From the Dallas suburb of Richardson, this future defensive back grew up living just two miles away from the Cowboys' practice facility. Who was it? Everson Walls lived close enough to the practice field that he reportedly would ride his bike over from his Hamilton Park neighborhood to watch workouts. In addition, his mother ran a restaurant that was often frequented by Dallas players. Of course, years later Walls himself would become a Cowboy, and a great one at that. An undrafted free agent in 1981, he set an NFL record for rookies with 11 interceptions that first season and went on to total 44 picks during his career, a total that still ranks second in franchise history.

7) This former Cowboy was actually a real cowboy as well and played his high school football for the Fighting Farmers in the now-Dallas suburb of Lewisville. Walt Garrison was the real deal, playing fullback for the Cowboys while also competing in rodeos during the offseason. He even requested a new horse trailer as a bonus when negotiating his contract. Unfortunately, he injured his knee while steer wrestling, which led to his retirement at the age of 30. One of the funniest players in franchise history, Garrison finished his career with 3,886 rushing yards, ranking ninth in team record books.
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7) This former Cowboy was actually a real cowboy as well and played his high school football for the Fighting Farmers in the now-Dallas suburb of Lewisville. Walt Garrison was the real deal, playing fullback for the Cowboys while also competing in rodeos during the offseason. He even requested a new horse trailer as a bonus when negotiating his contract. Unfortunately, he injured his knee while steer wrestling, which led to his retirement at the age of 30. One of the funniest players in franchise history, Garrison finished his career with 3,886 rushing yards, ranking ninth in team record books.

1) The Cowboys own a .629 winning percentage all-time in season openers. Where does that rank among NFL teams? Over their previous 66 seasons, Dallas has posted a 41-24-1 record, a .629 winning percentage that ranks second overall in NFL history. Only Denver's mark of .641 is better (41-23-1). While the two teams have faced each other four times in Week 2, which included a 31-21 win for the Cowboys on Sept. 10, 1995, they have never faced off in a season opener.
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1) The Cowboys own a .629 winning percentage all-time in season openers. Where does that rank among NFL teams? Over their previous 66 seasons, Dallas has posted a 41-24-1 record, a .629 winning percentage that ranks second overall in NFL history. Only Denver's mark of .641 is better (41-23-1). While the two teams have faced each other four times in Week 2, which included a 31-21 win for the Cowboys on Sept. 10, 1995, they have never faced off in a season opener.

TIM SHARP
2) Christian Parker is making his debut as the team's defensive coordinator in Sunday night's matchup against the Giants. Who is the longest-tenured defensive coordinator in Cowboys history While Tom Landry designed the famed Flex defense and largely called the plays on both sides of the ball, Ernie Stautner served as his lead defensive coach for 18 years, from 1971 to 1988. Tough as nails, Stautner was truly the emotional force behind the famed Doomsday Defense. As a player, he spent 14 seasons as a defensive lineman with the Steelers, earning nine Pro Bowls and a spot on the NFL's Team of the Decade for the 1960s before eventually being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
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2) Christian Parker is making his debut as the team's defensive coordinator in Sunday night's matchup against the Giants. Who is the longest-tenured defensive coordinator in Cowboys history While Tom Landry designed the famed Flex defense and largely called the plays on both sides of the ball, Ernie Stautner served as his lead defensive coach for 18 years, from 1971 to 1988. Tough as nails, Stautner was truly the emotional force behind the famed Doomsday Defense. As a player, he spent 14 seasons as a defensive lineman with the Steelers, earning nine Pro Bowls and a spot on the NFL's Team of the Decade for the 1960s before eventually being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

3) Throughout his career, Von Miller has played in 12 season-opening games. How many total sacks has he recorded in those Week 1 matchups? In his 12 season-opening games, Von Miller has racked up 11 sacks, which that total alone is more than all but four other players on the Cowboys roster have for their careers. Of those 11, Miller had a three-sack performance against the Seahawks in 2018 and a two-sack effort in 2021 at the Giants, both while playing for the Broncos. He also notched two more sacks in 2022 versus the Rams when he was with the Bills.
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3) Throughout his career, Von Miller has played in 12 season-opening games. How many total sacks has he recorded in those Week 1 matchups? In his 12 season-opening games, Von Miller has racked up 11 sacks, which that total alone is more than all but four other players on the Cowboys roster have for their careers. Of those 11, Miller had a three-sack performance against the Seahawks in 2018 and a two-sack effort in 2021 at the Giants, both while playing for the Broncos. He also notched two more sacks in 2022 versus the Rams when he was with the Bills.

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
4) First-round draft pick Caleb Downs, a safety by trade, could get the start in Week 1 at the Giants, although if he does, it will likely be in the slot. Regardless, who was the last rookie safety for the Cowboys to start in his very first NFL game? While Byron Jones started 11 games in 2015 and Jeff Heath did so nine times in 2013, neither was in the starting lineup on opening day. But Patrick Watkins was on the field from the get-go in 2006, starting the first six games of his NFL career and eventually nine overall that season. Roy Williams, the team's first-round pick in 2002, started all 16 games in his rookie campaign.
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4) First-round draft pick Caleb Downs, a safety by trade, could get the start in Week 1 at the Giants, although if he does, it will likely be in the slot. Regardless, who was the last rookie safety for the Cowboys to start in his very first NFL game? While Byron Jones started 11 games in 2015 and Jeff Heath did so nine times in 2013, neither was in the starting lineup on opening day. But Patrick Watkins was on the field from the get-go in 2006, starting the first six games of his NFL career and eventually nine overall that season. Roy Williams, the team's first-round pick in 2002, started all 16 games in his rookie campaign.

©James D. Smith/©James D. Smith
5) How many times have the Cowboys shut out their opponent on Sunday night? Of the 84 times the Cowboys have played on Sunday night, they have shut out their opponent twice. And surprisingly, both came on the road at a division rival. The first time was on Dec. 27, 2009, when they beat Washington, 17-0. The second and last occasion happened on Sept. 10, 2023, in a 40-0 destruction of the Giants that saw DaRon Bland record his first career pick-6. For the record, Dallas has only been shut out once on Sunday night, falling at the Patriots, 12-0, on Nov. 16, 2003.
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5) How many times have the Cowboys shut out their opponent on Sunday night? Of the 84 times the Cowboys have played on Sunday night, they have shut out their opponent twice. And surprisingly, both came on the road at a division rival. The first time was on Dec. 27, 2009, when they beat Washington, 17-0. The second and last occasion happened on Sept. 10, 2023, in a 40-0 destruction of the Giants that saw DaRon Bland record his first career pick-6. For the record, Dallas has only been shut out once on Sunday night, falling at the Patriots, 12-0, on Nov. 16, 2003.

CALLENA WILLIAMS/DALLAS COWBOYS
6) Which Dallas player holds the record for most starts in a Sunday night game? Jason Witten has started more Sunday night games than any player in Cowboys history, which is really no surprise considering he holds the team record with 255 career starts overall. Tyron Smith edged out Zack Martin for second place, 33 to 31, while DeMarcus Ware comes in at number four with the most starts among defensive players, totaling 27.
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6) Which Dallas player holds the record for most starts in a Sunday night game? Jason Witten has started more Sunday night games than any player in Cowboys history, which is really no surprise considering he holds the team record with 255 career starts overall. Tyron Smith edged out Zack Martin for second place, 33 to 31, while DeMarcus Ware comes in at number four with the most starts among defensive players, totaling 27.

Matt Slocum/2007 AP
7) Who is the only Cowboys player to rush for more than 100 yards in a Sunday night season opener? Ezekiel Elliott opened the 2017 season with a 104-yard rushing effort in a Sunday night matchup on Sept. 10 against the Giants. But that's not all. He also totaled 36 receiving yards off of five catches to help the Cowboys take down their NFC East rival, 19-3.
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7) Who is the only Cowboys player to rush for more than 100 yards in a Sunday night season opener? Ezekiel Elliott opened the 2017 season with a 104-yard rushing effort in a Sunday night matchup on Sept. 10 against the Giants. But that's not all. He also totaled 36 receiving yards off of five catches to help the Cowboys take down their NFC East rival, 19-3.

Ron Jenkins
8) The Cowboys have previously opened their season against the Giants 12 times. How many of those games has Dallas won? For whatever reason, the Cowboys have simply dominated the Giants in their season-opening matchups, winning 11 of those 12 games with the lone loss coming on Sept. 11, 2016. Overall, Dallas has outscored the New York club by a per-game average of 32.8 points to 15.5. On Sept. 18, 1966, behind Bob Hayes' 195 receiving yards and two touchdowns, the Cowboys defeated the Giants, 52-7, which is tied for the third-largest margin of victory in franchise history.
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8) The Cowboys have previously opened their season against the Giants 12 times. How many of those games has Dallas won? For whatever reason, the Cowboys have simply dominated the Giants in their season-opening matchups, winning 11 of those 12 games with the lone loss coming on Sept. 11, 2016. Overall, Dallas has outscored the New York club by a per-game average of 32.8 points to 15.5. On Sept. 18, 1966, behind Bob Hayes' 195 receiving yards and two touchdowns, the Cowboys defeated the Giants, 52-7, which is tied for the third-largest margin of victory in franchise history.

9) Dallas has played at the Giants six times on a Sunday night. Which quarterback has thrown the most career touchdowns in those games? Although the Cowboys have faced the Giants 15 times overall on Sunday night, only six of those games have been held on New York's home turf, with Dallas posting a 3-3 record. In turn, Tony Romo played in two of those games during his career, throwing a pair of touchdowns in a loss on Oct. 1, 2012. He then followed that with four more in a Nov. 23, 2014, win for a combined six touchdowns to lead the pack. Danny White totaled three with Vinny Testaverde and Dak Prescott each earning one.
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9) Dallas has played at the Giants six times on a Sunday night. Which quarterback has thrown the most career touchdowns in those games? Although the Cowboys have faced the Giants 15 times overall on Sunday night, only six of those games have been held on New York's home turf, with Dallas posting a 3-3 record. In turn, Tony Romo played in two of those games during his career, throwing a pair of touchdowns in a loss on Oct. 1, 2012. He then followed that with four more in a Nov. 23, 2014, win for a combined six touchdowns to lead the pack. Danny White totaled three with Vinny Testaverde and Dak Prescott each earning one.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
10) Sunday's showdown in New York will mark the sixth time the Cowboys have opened their season on Sept. 13. And among those previous five outings, Dallas also played the Giants on Sunday night to start the 2015 schedule. In that game, what unlikely running back helped the Cowboys to victory with 140 all-purpose yards? Lance Dunbar didn't gain a single rushing yard in this game, but he did have eight catches for 70 yards and also returned three kickoffs for another 70, his 140 total all-purpose yards becoming the second-highest mark of his career. Forty of those receiving yards came on the Cowboys' final possession, a drive that ended when Tony Romo threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jason Witten with only 13 seconds remaining to secure a 27-26 come-from-behind win.
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10) Sunday's showdown in New York will mark the sixth time the Cowboys have opened their season on Sept. 13. And among those previous five outings, Dallas also played the Giants on Sunday night to start the 2015 schedule. In that game, what unlikely running back helped the Cowboys to victory with 140 all-purpose yards? Lance Dunbar didn't gain a single rushing yard in this game, but he did have eight catches for 70 yards and also returned three kickoffs for another 70, his 140 total all-purpose yards becoming the second-highest mark of his career. Forty of those receiving yards came on the Cowboys' final possession, a drive that ended when Tony Romo threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jason Witten with only 13 seconds remaining to secure a 27-26 come-from-behind win.

©Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys/©Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys
11) Who scored the Cowboys' first touchdown of the season in 2023 during a 40-0 blowout over the Giants?** The Cowboys started the game on defense and appeared on the verge of allowing a field goal before it was blocked by Juanyeh Thomas. The ball rolled around before it was scooped it up reserve cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, who raced 58 yards to the end zone for the first touchdown of the season. The Cowboys never did allow a point and scored 40 of their own to earn a 40-0 win. Igbinoghene played just five games for the Cowboys that season.
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11) Who scored the Cowboys' first touchdown of the season in 2023 during a 40-0 blowout over the Giants?**

The Cowboys started the game on defense and appeared on the verge of allowing a field goal before it was blocked by Juanyeh Thomas. The ball rolled around before it was scooped it up reserve cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, who raced 58 yards to the end zone for the first touchdown of the season. The Cowboys never did allow a point and scored 40 of their own to earn a 40-0 win. Igbinoghene played just five games for the Cowboys that season.

CALLENA WILLIAMS/DALLAS COWBOYS
13 September 2026: Brandon Aubrey (17) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL regular season 28-20 loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
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13 September 2026: Brandon Aubrey (17)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL regular season 28-20 loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
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