Trivia Thursday: Cowboys history with international games

The Cowboys will head to Brazil for Sunday's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, their first international game in 12 years and just the team's second during the regular season.
So guess what, we've got a few trivia questions to test your knowledge about Dallas playing outside the United States. Boa sorte!
1) Including this year's game in Brazil, the Cowboys will have now played in how many different foreign countries?
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
2) The Cowboys' first game out of the country came in a preseason matchup on Aug. 3, 1986, against the Chicago Bears. Where was the game played?
- London, England
- Mexico City, Mexico
- Tokyo, Japan
- Toronto, Canada
3) The Cowboys' first international regular-season game featured a 31-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 9, 2014. Which Dallas player led the team's offensive effort?
- Dez Bryant
- DeMarco Murray
- Tony Romo
- Jason Witten
4) What NFL record was set when the Cowboys played the Houston Oilers in Mexico City on Aug. 15, 1994?
- Highest attendance for a game.
- Most combined points scored in a game.
- Longest game ever played.
- Muddiest field for any game.
5) The Cowboys opened up their 1992 preseason schedule in Tokyo, their first trip ever to Japan. Who was the opponent in that game?
- Chicago Bears
- Denver Broncos
- Houston Oilers
- Miami Dolphins
Weekly trivia for the 2026 regular season.