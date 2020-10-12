#NYGvsDAL

Presented by

Trysten Hill's Season Over After ACL Injury

Oct 12, 2020 at 04:45 PM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Trysten-Hill’s-Season-Over-After-ACL-Injury-hero
AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

FRISCO, Texas – It will unfortunately get overshadowed a bit, but the Cowboys actually suffered two brutal losses on Sunday evening.

Moments before Dak Prescott's own devastating injury, Trysten Hill also left the field on the AT&T Stadium medical cart. The second-year defensive tackle was rolled up while defending a screen pass.

"That was a tough injury – particularly how it happened, just trying to pull off that quarterback," said Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy.

The team feared on Sunday night that Hill had torn his ACL, and an MRI confirmed that diagnosis on Monday morning. The injury will end his second NFL season after just five games.

"He's a young man that has so much in front of him, and he'll respond from this," McCarthy said. "But it's hard to see any of your players go down like that. It is a season-ending injury, but we don't quite have his surgery scheduled yet."

It's an especially tough blow for a player who was seeming to enjoy a lot of development in his second season. Hill was used only sparingly, to put it mildly, during a rookie season that saw him regularly on the sideline. McCarthy had high praise for the progress he's made in his second NFL season.

"Trysten has probably been – not being here last year, but coming off of last year's tape and going to the virtual spring, has probably been our most improved defensive player, definitely our most improved defensive lineman," McCarthy said. "I was just so excited about the progress that he was making."

Asked about Hill on Monday morning, Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones noted that this is not the team's first major setback at the defensive tackle position. Six-time Pro Bowler Gerald McCoy was lost for the year during the very first padded practice of training camp, leaving the defense a bit undermanned at the position.

"As you know, we lost McCoy early and both of them played the same spot, the under tackle," Jones said. "But we've got good depth at the position ... and that's sort of what the league is right now. We're having our challenges and we'll accept them and we'll go to work and get better."

The Cowboys do still have bodies at the position, albeit not all of them are suited for Hill's pass rusher role. Dontari Poe and Antwaun Woods typically man the one-technique position. As far as the three-technique, they still have Tyrone Crawford, who had several pressures on Sunday.

This could also serve as a big opportunity for Neville Gallimore. Drafted No. 82 overall back in the spring, it's been an adjustment for the rookie. Gallimore played sparingly in the first two games of the season before he was made a healthy scratch in Weeks 3 and 4. Sunday was easily his biggest workload to date, as he played 22 snaps and had a key pressure of Daniel Jones on New York's final possession of the day.

The Cowboys also have two rookie defensive linemen, Justin Hamilton and Ladarious Hamilton, on their practice report. With Hill done for the year, it will be interesting to see if they look for reinforcements on lean on the depth they already have.

Related Content

news

McCarthy: Dak Will Challenge Any Timeline

It's too early to speculate too much about what Dak Prescott's recovery will look like, but Mike McCarthy said Monday he wouldn't bet against the quarterback's drive to return.
news

Updates: Adjusting On Offense With Dalton; More

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season.
news

Further Review: Closer Look at Cowboys Wild Win

The story of the game had little to do with the final outcome. But despite the heartbreaking injury to Dak Prescott, the Cowboys managed to rally and secure the win. Let's look back and how things unfolded.
news

Jones: Dak "Our Future," Full Recovery Expected

Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones says the team feels confident about Dak Prescott making a full recovery from his ankle injury and being "ready to go next year."
news

Spagnola: Agony Dampens The Thrill Of Victory

In his Monday column, Mickey Spagnola points out that despite the positives in Sunday's victory and the team filling the void of losing Prescott, the Cowboys must now move forward without their leader.
news

Surgery For Dak Prescott After Compound Fracture

Prescott is set for surgery Sunday night on a compound ankle fracture and dislocation suffered in the third quarter of the Cowboys' 37-34 victory over the Giants.
news

Eatman: Good Luck Trying to Figure This Team Out

Nick Eatman says good luck trying to figure out a team that has lost its QB for the season, has a struggling defense, but is resilient enough to find itself in first place.
news

Dallas Defense Stands Up In Final Moments

It goes without saying that Jaylon Smith has a unique perspective on any type of football injury.
news

Jerry Jones Releases Statement On Dak Prescott

Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones released a statement of support for Dak Prescott on Sunday night in the wake of the quarterback's ankle injury.
news

CowBuzz: Icons From All Sports Give Love #4Dak

An emotional Prescott was promptly carted off the field in tears surrounded by his teammates, coaches and former head coach Jason Garrett, all offering support. 
news

Scout's Take: CeeDee Lamb Is Good As Advertised

Football analyst Bucky Brooks gives us 10 quick takes after the game, including how things change without Dak and CeeDee Lamb is already living up to the hype. 

Advertising