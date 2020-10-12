#NYGvsDAL

Presented by

Jones: Dak "Our Future," Full Recovery Expected

Oct 12, 2020 at 01:30 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Jones-Dak-“Our-Future,”-Full-Recovery-Expected-hero
AP Photo/Brandon Wade

FRISCO, Texas – Stephen Jones didn't have to hear the end of the question.

Asked Monday if Dak Prescott's serious ankle injury could impact the team's long-term plans at the quarterback position, the Cowboys chief operating officer's answer was emphatic.

"Absolutely not. Absolutely not. He's our future," Jones told 105.3 The Fan. "If anyone can overcome anything it's Dak. This is something that our doctors feel good that he'll overcome and come back better than ever."

Prescott had successful surgery Sunday night to repair a right ankle compound fracture and dislocation suffered during a 9-yard run in the third quarter of the Cowboys' win over the Giants. The club announced that he's expected to be discharged from the hospital Monday.

Jones said it's premature to set a firm recovery timetable for Prescott's injury, but the team feels great about him "totally overcoming it and be ready to go next year."

"We feel very good that he can come back better and stronger than ever," Jones said.

Prescott is currently on the one-year, $31.4 million franchise tag, but he and the Cowboys have said repeatedly they want to reach a long-term deal after the season. As Jones said, that feeling has not changed.

Veteran Andy Dalton now steps in at quarterback as the Cowboys (2-3) look to maintain their slim NFC East lead. Sunday, Dalton completed 9 of 11 passes for 111 yards and directed the winning 72-yard field goal drive in the final 53 seconds.

Asked about the Cowboys' backup quarterback situation with Dalton moving up the depth chart, Jones said, "Right now it's (rookie Ben) DiNucci. And I'll go back to it again: we're always looking at player acquisition 365 days a year and we'll continue to do that."

