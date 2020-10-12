Jones: Dak "Our Future," Full Recovery Expected

Prescott had successful surgery Sunday night to repair a right ankle compound fracture and dislocation suffered during a 9-yard run in the third quarter of the Cowboys' win over the Giants. The club announced that he's expected to be discharged from the hospital Monday.

Jones said it's premature to set a firm recovery timetable for Prescott's injury, but the team feels great about him "totally overcoming it and be ready to go next year."

"We feel very good that he can come back better and stronger than ever," Jones said.

Prescott is currently on the one-year, $31.4 million franchise tag, but he and the Cowboys have said repeatedly they want to reach a long-term deal after the season. As Jones said, that feeling has not changed.

Veteran Andy Dalton now steps in at quarterback as the Cowboys (2-3) look to maintain their slim NFC East lead. Sunday, Dalton completed 9 of 11 passes for 111 yards and directed the winning 72-yard field goal drive in the final 53 seconds.