Further Review: Closer Look at Cowboys Wild Win

5 / 10

Need More From ...

The interior of the Cowboys' defense has been an issue for a couple of weeks now. After yielding over 300 rushing yards to Cleveland last week, the Cowboys' defense again gave up too many runs in the middle of the field. The Cowboys had trouble getting off the field on third down, allowing the Giants to cover 7 of 13 attempts. Whether they were getting pushed around in the run game or failing to create pressure up the middle, the defensive tackles were not as effective. And the position took a bigger hit Sunday when Trysten Hill was carted off with a knee injury that is believed to be a a torn ACL.