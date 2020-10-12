Further Review: Closer Look at Cowboys Wild Win

One day later, it's still hard to digest what actually occurred Sunday against the Giants in a game in which the Cowboys both won and lost. They won the game, but lost their franchise quarterback in Dak Prescott, who was taken to the hospital for a fractured and dislocated ankle injury that required immediate surgery that night.
We'll soon find out what his injury will mean to the Cowboys, but at least for that game, Andy Dalton was able to carry the lead to a dramatic win.
Let's take one more look back at this game, with the key players, moments, milestones and stats from this game.
The story of the game had little to do with the final outcome. But despite the heartbreaking injury to Dak Prescott, the Cowboys managed to rally and secure the win. Let's look back and how things unfolded.