#NYGvsDAL

Presented by

Dallas Defense Stands Up In Final Moments

Oct 11, 2020 at 10:00 PM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Dallas-Defense-Stands-Up-In-Final-Moments-hero
AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

ARLINGTON, Texas – It goes without saying that Jaylon Smith has a unique perspective on any type of football injury.

So naturally, in the midst of the emotion of Dak Prescott's ankle fracture, it was hard for Smith to avoid thinking of the injury that impacted his own career so much.

"Whether I tried to think about it or not, it came to my mind," he said. "I was just thinking about that moment – everything I endured. I seen the tears in Dak's eyes, and just reminisced about when I went through that same thing."

The same type of uncertainty that now surrounds Prescott once followed Smith, as well. As has been well-documented, he suffered a debilitating knee injury during his final college game – a tear of both his MCL and his LCL that threatened his NFL draft stock, not to mention his very ability to lift his foot properly.

Speaking from extensive experience, Smith is well aware of the journey that's awaiting Prescott – and he knows the quarterback is up to the task.

"Well, it's all about awareness of what happened, why it happened, what's it going to take to get back," Smith said. "And then from there it's just the everyday grind – having a clear eye view and embracing each moment. You've got to embrace each moment. Dak is going to do that."

Meanwhile, the unflinching truth of the matter is that the game stops for no one. Prescott exited the field with five minutes remaining in the third quarter of a 24-23 game. Ezekiel Elliott did what he could to help with a 12-yard touchdown moments later, but the Dallas defense still had to hold off Daniel Jones and the Giants offense for the final 20 minutes of the game.

It might not have been pretty, but they succeeded. To hear it from Smith, a big part of that was finding the confidence they lacked against Cleveland.

"Confidence, playing as one," he said. "Understanding the ebbs and flows of the game but continuing to fight. It's just one step closer to establishing our identity."

It's fun trying to pick the theme of this performance out of the box score. The Giants finished this game with 34 points, which is obviously a lot. They also converted 54% of their third downs, which doesn't speak well of any defense.

At the same time, their offense finished with just 300 yards and averaged just 3.3 yards per carry. Their only touchdown drive of the second half came after an Andy Dalton fumble set them up on the Cowboys' 24-yard line.

Most importantly, the Cowboys came through in the clutch. After a Greg Zuerlein field goal tied the game, 34-34, the Giants took the field with 1:56 to play.

The results were encouraging. After a quick 14-yard completion, Jones was harassed out of the pocket three times in four plays and ultimately threw incomplete on 3rd-and-9. New York punted, and the Dallas offense took it from there.

"We knew what was at stake," DeMarcus Lawrence said. "We knew it was a division game, we knew Jason Garrett was coming back in town and he's looking for a win on this stage. It was up to the defense not to let that happen."

It's just one step – certainly not anything to get too excited about. The Cowboys are still just 2-3, and they're allowing an average of 36 points per game. And if they didn't already need to raise their level of play, it becomes a bigger point of emphasis with their starting quarterback out of the lineup.

On this occasion, at least, they were up to the challenge.

"We're all grown ass men, and we know what we have to do," Smith said. "It was just about putting our minds together and collectively, and figuring out how can we accomplish the mission."

Related Content

news

Surgery For Dak Prescott After Compound Fracture

Prescott is set for surgery Sunday night on a compound ankle fracture and dislocation suffered in the third quarter of the Cowboys' 37-34 victory over the Giants.
news

Eatman: Good Luck Trying to Figure This Team Out

Nick Eatman says good luck trying to figure out a team that has lost its QB for the season, has a struggling defense, but is resilient enough to find itself in first place.
news

Jerry Jones Releases Statement On Dak Prescott

Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones released a statement of support for Dak Prescott on Sunday night in the wake of the quarterback's ankle injury.
news

CowBuzz: Icons From All Sports Give Love #4Dak

An emotional Prescott was promptly carted off the field in tears surrounded by his teammates, coaches and former head coach Jason Garrett, all offering support. 
news

Scout's Take: CeeDee Lamb Is Good As Advertised

Football analyst Bucky Brooks gives us 10 quick takes after the game, including how things change without Dak and CeeDee Lamb is already living up to the hype. 
news

Updates: Trysten Hill's Knee Injury; More

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season.
news

Game Recap: Cowboys Take Dramatic Win, 37-34

The Cowboys take down the Giants, 37-34, in dramatic, come-from-behind fashion, but a cloud hangs over the victory after the team loses star quarterback Dak Prescott to injury.
news

How to Watch/Listen To Cowboys-Giants Sunday

With former Cowboys QB Tony Romo returning to call the game for CBS, check out all options to watch and listen to Sunday's game against the Giants.
news

Catch-Up: All The Major Headlines From The Week

From picking up the pieces against the Browns, to getting ready for Jason Garrett's return to the news of Tyron Smith's surgery, let's recap another wild week with the Cowboys.
news

Spagnola: The Unpredictable Predictable In 2020

In his Friday column, Mickey Spagnola dives into how this crazy year has these two desperate NFC East rivals sharing some unexpected and not-so-desirable commonalities.
news

Gut Feeling: Predictions For Cowboys-Giants

The Cowboys have lost two straight games but face a Giants team that hasn't won a game yet this year. Check out the staff writers this week as they offer up their predictions for Sunday.

Advertising