#NYGvsDAL

Presented by

Jerry Jones Releases Statement On Dak Prescott

Oct 11, 2020 at 09:50 PM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Jerry-Jones-Releases-Statement-On-Dak-Prescott-hero
AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

ARLINGTON, Texas – In the wake of Dak Prescott's devastating ankle injury, the outpouring of support can't be understated.

Among all those voices, though, the Cowboys' owner and general manager carries some particular weight.

Hours after the Cowboys' 37-34 win against the New York Giants, Jerry Jones released this statement:

"We are all heartbroken for Dak and this very disappointing injury. The outpouring of messages that I have received regarding his setback speaks volumes to the respect and admiration that he has earned from his teammates, former Cowboys players and Cowboys supporters everywhere.

I know this young man very well.

I know the personal hardship and strife that he has faced, dealt with and overcome in his young life.

And I know of no one who is more prepared, from the perspective of mental and emotional toughness and determination, than Dak Prescott to respond and recover from this challenge that has been put in front of him.

He is an inspiration to everyone he touches. He has all of our love and support.

And we have no doubt that he will return to the position of leadership and purpose that he brings to our team."

Related Content

news

Surgery For Dak Prescott After Compound Fracture

Prescott is set for surgery Sunday night on a compound ankle fracture and dislocation suffered in the third quarter of the Cowboys' 37-34 victory over the Giants.
news

Eatman: Good Luck Trying to Figure This Team Out

Nick Eatman says good luck trying to figure out a team that has lost its QB for the season, has a struggling defense, but is resilient enough to find itself in first place.
news

Dallas Defense Stands Up In Final Moments

It goes without saying that Jaylon Smith has a unique perspective on any type of football injury.
news

CowBuzz: Icons From All Sports Give Love #4Dak

An emotional Prescott was promptly carted off the field in tears surrounded by his teammates, coaches and former head coach Jason Garrett, all offering support. 
news

Scout's Take: CeeDee Lamb Is Good As Advertised

Football analyst Bucky Brooks gives us 10 quick takes after the game, including how things change without Dak and CeeDee Lamb is already living up to the hype. 
news

Updates: Trysten Hill's Knee Injury; More

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season.
news

Game Recap: Cowboys Take Dramatic Win, 37-34

The Cowboys take down the Giants, 37-34, in dramatic, come-from-behind fashion, but a cloud hangs over the victory after the team loses star quarterback Dak Prescott to injury.
news

How to Watch/Listen To Cowboys-Giants Sunday

With former Cowboys QB Tony Romo returning to call the game for CBS, check out all options to watch and listen to Sunday's game against the Giants.
news

Catch-Up: All The Major Headlines From The Week

From picking up the pieces against the Browns, to getting ready for Jason Garrett's return to the news of Tyron Smith's surgery, let's recap another wild week with the Cowboys.
news

Spagnola: The Unpredictable Predictable In 2020

In his Friday column, Mickey Spagnola dives into how this crazy year has these two desperate NFC East rivals sharing some unexpected and not-so-desirable commonalities.
news

Gut Feeling: Predictions For Cowboys-Giants

The Cowboys have lost two straight games but face a Giants team that hasn't won a game yet this year. Check out the staff writers this week as they offer up their predictions for Sunday.

Advertising