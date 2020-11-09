Tyler Biadasz Expected To Miss Multiple Weeks

FRISCO, Texas — Rookie center Tyler Biadasz is expected to miss at least 2-3 weeks with a hamstring injury suffered in pre-game warmups Sunday, Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan.
Biadasz, who started the previous four games at center, was replaced by Joe Looney in the lineup against Pittsburgh.
"It's just one of those tough things for him," Jones said. "He was warming up and stretching and unfortunately he felt a pop. It's going to be two or three weeks for him at a minimum before we get him back."
The Cowboys have their bye this week and don't play again until Nov. 22 at Minnesota, so there's some time for Biadasz to heal up.
But it's the latest setback for a Cowboys offensive line that has tried a variety of starting lineup combinations this season due to injuries at multiple positions.
Looney began the season at the starting center but spent three weeks on Reserve/Injured with a sprained knee.
"Unfortunate for (Biadasz) because he was making a lot of progress," Jones said. "But the great news is we've got a leader in the room there in Joe who's done a good job for us for several years here."