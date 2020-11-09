#PITvsDAL

Presented by

Tyler Biadasz Expected To Miss Multiple Weeks

Nov 09, 2020 at 12:30 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Tyler-Biadasz-Expected-To-Miss-Multiple-Weeks-hero
AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

FRISCO, Texas — Rookie center Tyler Biadasz is expected to miss at least 2-3 weeks with a hamstring injury suffered in pre-game warmups Sunday, Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan.

Biadasz, who started the previous four games at center, was replaced by Joe Looney in the lineup against Pittsburgh.

"It's just one of those tough things for him," Jones said. "He was warming up and stretching and unfortunately he felt a pop. It's going to be two or three weeks for him at a minimum before we get him back."

The Cowboys have their bye this week and don't play again until Nov. 22 at Minnesota, so there's some time for Biadasz to heal up.

But it's the latest setback for a Cowboys offensive line that has tried a variety of starting lineup combinations this season due to injuries at multiple positions.

Looney began the season at the starting center but spent three weeks on Reserve/Injured with a sprained knee.

"Unfortunate for (Biadasz) because he was making a lot of progress," Jones said. "But the great news is we've got a leader in the room there in Joe who's done a good job for us for several years here."

Related Content

news

Antwaun Woods Was Ready To Defend Midfield Star

Antwaun Woods had an idea JuJu Smith-Schuster might try and celebrate on the 50-yard line. But, he was ready for it. "We have zero tolerance for that."
news

Spagnola: Nearly The Tall Tale Of Garrett Gilbert

Garrett Gilbert nearly wrote his name into the Cowboys history books.
news

Scout's Take: Gilbert as QB1; A Winning Blueprint?

Football analyst Bucky Brooks gives 10 quick takes, including how the defense held its own and how Garrett Gilbert performed as QB1.
news

Eatman: Different Plot This Time, But Same Ending

In The Cowboys scratched, clawed and showed heart, giving us everything but the win.
news

Garrett Gilbert Pushes Cowboys To The Brink

The final drive didn't have a fairytale ending, but at least Garrett Gilbert got the offense moving again in his first career QB start.
news

Special Teams Get Creative, Again, vs. Steelers

The special teams delivered arguably its best performance this season with a variety of impactful plays that helped the Cowboys nearly pull off the upset against Pittsburgh.
news

Questionable Calls Plague Jaylon Smith In 4th

For all the criticism he has taken this season, it feels unfair to pile on Jaylon Smith for things he didn't do.
news

Don't Forget These 5: Can't Capitalize On Returns

Don't forget the Cowboys had two big plays on special teams, but failed to fully capitalize with points on either one.
news

Game Recap: Gilbert, Cowboys Come Up Short, 24-19

Led by quarterback Garret Gilbert, the Cowboys give the NFL's only undefeated team all it can handle before coming up just short in a 24-19 loss to the Steelers.
news

Keys to Victory: Can The Cowboys "Steel" A Win?

Find out what Bucky Brooks says needs to happen for Dallas to beat the undefeated Steelers on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.  
news

Spagnola: You Just Can't Make This Stuff Up

How many times Mike McCarthy has said to himself, "Are you kidding me?"

Advertising