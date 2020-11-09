Cowboys Cancel Practice After Steelers Positive Test

FRISCO, Texas – As a result of a positive Covid-19 test by a Pittsburgh Steelers player, the Cowboys have not only added more protocols this week, but cancelled Wednesday's practice.
With the Cowboys heading into their much-needed bye week, the team was preparing to have scheduled meetings inside the facility as well as practice.
Pittsburgh tight end Vance McDonald, who played 20 snaps on Sunday, was identified by the Steelers with the positive test. He had one catch for two yards, tackled by safety Donovan Wilson.
"Yes, we are aware of the (positive test)," head coach Mike McCarthy said in his press conference. "We've been instructed to put some additional protocols," McCarthy said. "That's really the mode we're operating in. We're going into virtual meetings as we go through the process."
McCarthy added, "we will not practice on Wednesday," and clarified the reasoning was due to the additional protocol.
Officially, the Cowboys have entered what the NFL describes as the "Intensive Protocol," which is designed to "mitigate the risk of further transmission among the team and to offer as much protection as possible to players and staff."
Other aspects of the Intensive Protocol include all virtual meetings, stricter guidelines for practices and walk-throughs and limited access to the weight room.
Testing of the players will continue throughout the bye week. Once the new protocol is lifted, the Cowboys will return to the facility to prepare for the Nov. 22 game in Minnesota.
Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said the cancelled Wednesday practice was more of a "get back to basics" session.
"Usually, it's just a little bit of a self-scout opportunity to re-evaluate ourselves," Moore said. "It's a unique circumstance. We're used to having to adjust on the fly."