Cowboys Cancel Practice After Steelers Positive Test

McCarthy added, "we will not practice on Wednesday," and clarified the reasoning was due to the additional protocol.

Officially, the Cowboys have entered what the NFL describes as the "Intensive Protocol," which is designed to "mitigate the risk of further transmission among the team and to offer as much protection as possible to players and staff."

Other aspects of the Intensive Protocol include all virtual meetings, stricter guidelines for practices and walk-throughs and limited access to the weight room.

Testing of the players will continue throughout the bye week. Once the new protocol is lifted, the Cowboys will return to the facility to prepare for the Nov. 22 game in Minnesota.

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said the cancelled Wednesday practice was more of a "get back to basics" session.