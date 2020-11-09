#PITvsDAL

Presented by

When Healthy, Dalton Expected To Remain Starter

Nov 09, 2020 at 04:30 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

When-Healthy,-Dalton-Expected-To-Remain-Starter-hero
Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – If he's healthy and ready to play, Andy Dalton will be the Cowboys' starting quarterback when the team returns from the bye week.

That is according to Cowboys VP Stephen Jones, who reiterated the point twice on Monday when asked by the local media during a conference call, as well as his scheduled radio segment on 105.3 "The Fan" in Dallas.

"Obviously, Andy is our quarterback now that Dak is out for the year," Jones said. "Certainly if he gets back and hopefully he'll be passing his protocol in his concussion and be ready to go as far as the coronavirus is concerned. It's our bye week, so, that really gives him a chance to get up to speed. So, we'll just have to see what the next two weeks bring."

But make no mistake, Jones was more than encouraged by what he saw out of Garrett Gilbert, who made his first NFL start on Sunday. Despite facing one of the league's toughest defenses, Gilbert had the Cowboys on the brink of a major upset, throwing the ball into the end zone on final play of a 24-19 loss.

"I thought he was just outstanding. He exceeded all expectations and gave us a chance to win," said Jones, who pointed out that Gilbert's fourth-quarter interception was his only big mistake. "He had a tough play there, trying to make a play for us. I think he was going to throw it away. Overall, he gave us everything opportunity to have success and win the game. He really played well."

But well enough to eventually start over Dalton? Jones wouldn't go that far.

"We've got to take each week, week to week," Jones said. "Certainly, Dalton has got to pass all of the protocols, whether it's concussion or virus to get himself ready to go, coming off the bye week. If he's able to do that he'll be our quarterback. We'll take each week from there."

Gilbert has been around the league since 2014 and is certainly no stranger to playing here in Texas, having been a high school legend, followed by stints at both Texas and SMU. He bounced around several teams, only throwing six career passes in the NFL before Sunday.

Gilbert's last start of any kind came in the now-defunct AAF where he led the league in passing for eight games with the Orlando Apollos before signing with Cleveland. The Cowboys added him to their practice squad after Dak went down with the ankle injury.

Technically, he's under contract with the Cowboys through the 2021 season.

That is not the case for Dalton, who is a free agent at the end of this year.

Related Content

news

Cowboys Cancel Practice After Steelers Positive Test

With a positive test confirmed by the Steelers, the Cowboys have changed their bye week schedule, including canceling a practice.
news

Dak To The Future? Jones Addresses Drafting QB

Given the team's record, it makes sense if there's speculation that the Cowboys could consider drafting a quarterback in 2021. Asked about that on Monday, though, Stephen Jones gave a big vote of confidence to Dak Prescott.
news

Antwaun Woods Was Ready To Defend Midfield Star

Antwaun Woods had an idea JuJu Smith-Schuster might try and celebrate on the 50-yard line. But, he was ready for it. "We have zero tolerance for that."
news

Spagnola: Nearly The Tall Tale Of Garrett Gilbert

Garrett Gilbert nearly wrote his name into the Cowboys history books.
news

Tyler Biadasz Expected To Miss Multiple Weeks

Rookie center Tyler Biadasz is expected to miss at least 2-3 weeks with a hamstring injury suffered in pre-game warmups Sunday, Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan.
news

Scout's Take: Gilbert as QB1; A Winning Blueprint?

Football analyst Bucky Brooks gives 10 quick takes, including how the defense held its own and how Garrett Gilbert performed as QB1.
news

Eatman: Different Plot This Time, But Same Ending

In The Cowboys scratched, clawed and showed heart, giving us everything but the win.
news

Garrett Gilbert Pushes Cowboys To The Brink

The final drive didn't have a fairytale ending, but at least Garrett Gilbert got the offense moving again in his first career QB start.
news

Special Teams Get Creative, Again, vs. Steelers

The special teams delivered arguably its best performance this season with a variety of impactful plays that helped the Cowboys nearly pull off the upset against Pittsburgh.
news

Questionable Calls Plague Jaylon Smith In 4th

For all the criticism he has taken this season, it feels unfair to pile on Jaylon Smith for things he didn't do.
news

Don't Forget These 5: Can't Capitalize On Returns

Don't forget the Cowboys had two big plays on special teams, but failed to fully capitalize with points on either one.

Advertising