#PITvsDAL

Presented by

Chidobe Awuzie Activated From Reserve/Injured

Nov 10, 2020 at 09:55 AM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Chidobe-Awuzie-Activated-From-Reserve-Injured-hero
AP Photo/Cooper Neill

FRISCO, Texas — Some good news to balance the bad news of Trevon Diggs' foot fracture: the Cowboys have activated cornerback Chidobe Awuzie from the Reserve/Injured list.

Awuzie started the first two games before injuring his hamstring on special teams against the Falcons in Week 2. The Cowboys placed Awuzie on IR Sept. 25 and started his 21-day IR practice window on Oct. 22.

The Cowboys are on their bye this week and don't play again until Nov. 22 at Minnesota.

Diggs is reportedly expected to miss 4-6 weeks, though Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones didn't have an exact prognosis for the rookie cornerback Tuesday morning on 105.3 The Fan.

Related Content

news

Rookie CB Trevon Diggs Sidelined By Foot Injury

The injury bug has hit the Cowboys again as rookie CB Trevon Diggs will miss several weeks with a broken foot.
news

Cowboys Cancel Practice After Steelers Positive Test

With a positive test confirmed by the Steelers, the Cowboys have changed their bye week schedule, including canceling a practice.
news

Dak To The Future? Jones Addresses Drafting QB

Given the team's record, it makes sense if there's speculation that the Cowboys could consider drafting a quarterback in 2021. Asked about that on Monday, though, Stephen Jones gave a big vote of confidence to Dak Prescott.
news

When Healthy, Dalton Expected To Remain Starter

Heading into the bye weekend, Andy Dalton still has to get fully healthy. But when he does, the Cowboys are expecting him to start, despite Garrett Gilbert's performance.
news

Antwaun Woods Was Ready To Defend Midfield Star

Antwaun Woods had an idea JuJu Smith-Schuster might try and celebrate on the 50-yard line. But, he was ready for it. "We have zero tolerance for that."
news

Spagnola: Nearly The Tall Tale Of Garrett Gilbert

Garrett Gilbert nearly wrote his name into the Cowboys history books.
news

Tyler Biadasz Expected To Miss Multiple Weeks

Rookie center Tyler Biadasz is expected to miss at least 2-3 weeks with a hamstring injury suffered in pre-game warmups Sunday, Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan.
news

Scout's Take: Gilbert as QB1; A Winning Blueprint?

Football analyst Bucky Brooks gives 10 quick takes, including how the defense held its own and how Garrett Gilbert performed as QB1.
news

Eatman: Different Plot This Time, But Same Ending

In The Cowboys scratched, clawed and showed heart, giving us everything but the win.
news

Garrett Gilbert Pushes Cowboys To The Brink

The final drive didn't have a fairytale ending, but at least Garrett Gilbert got the offense moving again in his first career QB start.
news

Special Teams Get Creative, Again, vs. Steelers

The special teams delivered arguably its best performance this season with a variety of impactful plays that helped the Cowboys nearly pull off the upset against Pittsburgh.

Advertising