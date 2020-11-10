Chidobe Awuzie Activated From Reserve/Injured

FRISCO, Texas — Some good news to balance the bad news of Trevon Diggs' foot fracture: the Cowboys have activated cornerback Chidobe Awuzie from the Reserve/Injured list.

Awuzie started the first two games before injuring his hamstring on special teams against the Falcons in Week 2. The Cowboys placed Awuzie on IR Sept. 25 and started his 21-day IR practice window on Oct. 22.

The Cowboys are on their bye this week and don't play again until Nov. 22 at Minnesota.