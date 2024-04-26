Tyler Guyton 'comfortable' moving to left tackle

Guyton understands that there will be a lot of work put into the transition as he looks to earn a starting spot next to Tyler Smith – who would be able to stay at left guard, the team's preference – on the offensive line in 2024.

"Just refining my technique, repetition over and over," Guyton said about what will go into the move. "Working on it so much that you can't get it wrong. It's just switching your footwork, your hands and your technique, and also fitting the plays in the run."

Despite experience on the defensive side to start his college career at TCU before waiting to get his chance on the Sooners offensive line, he feels his practice and game experience since the start of his collegiate career at left tackle has prepared him to take advantage of the opening on the Cowboys' offensive line.