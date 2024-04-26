Tyler Guyton 'comfortable' moving to left tackle

FRISCO, Texas — Tyler Guyton was officially introduced as the newest member of the Dallas Cowboys on Friday afternoon, as the work will soon begin for him to prepare to take over a starting position on an offensive line in need of immediate contributors.
While Guyton does have 14 starts of experience protecting the blindside of his quarterback, it came at right tackle for a left-handed quarterback at Oklahoma. As a result, there's a sense of comfort around the building that the transition to the other side will be a smooth one going into his rookie season.
"It will be an easy transition for him as far as the responsibility of playing the backside of the quarterback," head coach Mike McCarthy said. "It's just like anything, the footwork and things that he was going to do anyways…but man what a pick for us."
Guyton understands that there will be a lot of work put into the transition as he looks to earn a starting spot next to Tyler Smith – who would be able to stay at left guard, the team's preference – on the offensive line in 2024.
"Just refining my technique, repetition over and over," Guyton said about what will go into the move. "Working on it so much that you can't get it wrong. It's just switching your footwork, your hands and your technique, and also fitting the plays in the run."
Despite experience on the defensive side to start his college career at TCU before waiting to get his chance on the Sooners offensive line, he feels his practice and game experience since the start of his collegiate career at left tackle has prepared him to take advantage of the opening on the Cowboys' offensive line.
"I've been playing left tackle since I've gotten into college," he said. "I actually feel like I'm better at left tackle and I'm more comfortable over there anyway. The switch should be pretty easy."