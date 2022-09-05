#TBvsDAL

Presented by

Tyler Smith's Situation Gives Dak Rookie Flashbacks

Sep 04, 2022 at 11:30 PM
Tyler-Smith’s-Situation-Gives-Dak-Rookie-Flashbacks-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – He was drafted for his potential. Not exactly a player the Cowboys were counting on to play a premier position right away, but eventually when he develops.

Sound familiar?

That's basically what the Cowboys have in front of them with their left tackle in Tyler Smith, who was picked 24th overall and a player that potentially could be guard right now, but someday move out to left tackle.

It seems as if that "someday" is now as the Cowboys are needing Tyler Smith to move back to the position he played in college and replace Pro Bowl veteran Tyron Smith, who had surgery on his hamstring that will sideline him most of the season, if not all.

But if there's anyone that knows what Smith is feeling, it would be the guy he's trying to block for – Dak Prescott.

Back in 2016, the Cowboys took the Mississippi State quarterback in the fourth round, with hopes he could one day develop into a player that might eventually replace starter Tony Romo. But an injury to Romo in preseaosn that year changed everything and Dak not only was thrust into the starting lineup, but he never let it go, even when Romo returned in midseason.

We know the rest of the story – Dak led the Cowboys to a 13-3 record and won Rookie of the Year. Romo later retired at the end of the season, proving that plans can change instantly in the NFL.

And it's because of his own experiences, coupled with the vibes he gets from the rookie lineman, that has Dak so confident in Smith.

"When you hang around Tyler, you see the competitor, the fighter. You see the football player – the grit," Dak Prescott said. "I expect him to be prepared. I was in his position (six) years ago. If there's anyone who is supporting the next man up and is about that mentality, it's me. I'm here to support him and give him the most confidence that he needs."

The good part about the move, is that it's not a new position for Smith. Actually, he spent most of the summer trying to play guard and found himself competing in a close race with Connor McGovern.

So the move back out to tackle is a familiar one. And based off a discussion he had with veteran guard Zack Martin, Smith said the reps during the summer might turn out to be a good thing for his career.

"Left tackle has always been my primary position since high school," Tyler Smith said. "It's not something that's foreign to me. I was talking to Zack about it and he said, 'this is going to be one of the best things for your career. You've been out there at guard and know how to play guard. And now you're moving back to your home position. Having the ability to move to different spots is going to be good for your career.' So it's definitely been good for sure."

The Cowboys haven't exactly named Smith the starting left tackle for the Sept. 11 game with the Bucs. But Smith has lined up that way in practice and it does appear the team is ready to give their first-round pick a chance to show what he can do.

The Cowboys have been in talks with veteran Jason Peters, who visited the team on Friday and took a physical. The 18-year veteran could sign with the Cowboys on Monday – either to the roster or practice squad. It's not likely he would be ready to start or even play immediately.

All indications are pointing towards Tyler Smith having to be ready to play. And if that happens, he's at least got one of his teammates who knows the feeling.

Optimistic about a guy playing tackle in college.

When you hang around Tyler, you see the competitor, the fighter. You see the football player – the grit. I expect him to be prepared. I was in his position (six) years ago. If there's anyone who is supporting the next man up and is about that mentality, it's me. I'm here to support him and give him the most confidence that he needs.

Related Content

news

Spagnola: Next Man Up Opportunities Galore

There are many opportunities available as the Cowboys get ready for the 2022 season, leading to the question of who will be the next to step up?

news

Updates: Jason Peters News; Gallup Status

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

Science Lab: Young O-Line Will Dictate 2022

The loss of Tyron Smith aims a blazing hot light at the youth movement across Dallas' offensive line in 2022 and beyond.

news

Micah Parsons' Goal: 'Best Player In The League'

Coming off an All-Pro rookie season, Micah Parsons knows exactly who he needs to be for the Dallas Cowboys in 2022.

news

Jones: 'We've Never Been Better at Safety'

Having now signed an extension to remain in Dallas for the foreseeable future, Quinn and the Cowboys front office have built something eye-opening at safety; and in just two seasons.

news

Mick Shots: How Young Can These Cowboys Go

Just how young is this team? Breaking it down in his weekly Mick Shots. Plus, more roster shuffling, a stand-up Dak Prescott, remembering Ernie Zampese and more!

news

Veteran OT Jason Peters Expected To Visit Cowboys

Free agent Jason Peters, the former longtime starter with division rival Philadelphia, is expected to visit the Cowboys this week.

news

Tyron, Washington to IR; Specialists Return To 53

In an expected move, the Cowboys brought back a couple of special teams players and placed two veterans on IR.

news

Rush, Grier & Maher Among Practice Squad Signees

Just in time for Wednesday's practice, the Cowboys filled out their practice squad, which includes veteran QBs and a kicker, and a rookie RB.

news

3 & Out: This Is Truly A 'Draft & Develop' Team

A peek at the current roster, including two key positions we've been discussing all camp, shows the Cowboys are indeed a 'draft and develop' team.

news

Breaking Down Cowboys' 53-Man Roster ... For Now

The Cowboys have a 53-man roster on Tuesday, but like every year, it's not only subject to change, but will change by Wednesday. They are lean at some spots and heavy at others. Let's see how the roster shapes up right now.

Advertising