Tyron Smith Officially Signed To 53-Man Roster

Dec 17, 2022 at 01:30 PM
Nick Eatman

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys have had two starting linemen named Tyler all season long. This week, they added a veteran receiver named T.Y.

But not to be outdone, the Cowboys are bringing back the accomplished "Ty" of them all.

Tyron Smith, the eight-time Pro Bowler who was officially moved to the roster on Saturday after spending the first 11 weeks on Injured Reserve.

The move likely means Smith will play Sunday in Jacksonville, but where he lines up will be a question mark. Smith has been predominately a left tackle for his career, but did spend one season at right tackle in 2011 as a rookie.

With Terence Steele's recent ACL injury, it leaves a void on the right side.

Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones said Smith has the position flex to play the right side.

"Absolutely he does. Yes, sir. It's like riding a bicycle," Jones said on 105.3 "The Fan" this week regarding Smith. "Now, you do need reps. Don't get me wrong. The more reps you got, the more you should play. And that's a fact. But still, you have the experience he's got, the skill that he's got, the physical attributes he's got, as well as the experience that he had years ago of playing that position, all of that will kick in here."

Smith, who has battled injuries for the last five years – mostly to his neck, back and elbow, sustained a hamstring injury that required surgery back in August.

Other options at right tackle include Jason Peters, who finished off the game, replacing Josh Ball, who had come in after Steele's injury.

If Tyron Smith plays on the right side, it would mean the Cowboys will likely keep rookie Tyler Smith at left tackle and Connor McGovern stays at left guard.

But head coach Mike McCarthy said there have been five different lineup combinations on the O-line this week in preparation for the Jaguars.

