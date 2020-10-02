Tyron Smith "On Track To Play" Against Browns

FRISCO, Texas – Still 48 hours until Sunday's noon kickoff at AT&T Stadium, but left tackle Tyron Smith is "on track to play" against the Browns, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said.

Smith has missed the last two games with a neck injury but returned to practice on a limited basis Thursday for the first time since Week 2.

"He did everything yesterday that was set out for him and he's on course to complete everything today," McCarthy said Friday morning. "I think we're definitely heading in the direction of him playing on Sunday."

Second-year tackle Brandon Knight started on the left side against the Seahawks and Falcons. Rookie Terence Steele has started all three games at right tackle in place of La'el Collins, who remains on Reserve/Injured right now.

McCarthy did not speculate on whether Knight or Steele would start at right tackle Sunday if Smith is able to play.

"Really you look at the week of preparation," McCarthy said. "We had some adjustments that were needed after yesterday's practice. It was a better Thursday than we've had, but we definitely have room for improvement as far as what we're trying to get done. We've just got to make sure that both those guys are ready to play."

Also on the injury front, McCarthy said defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (knee) is "on schedule as far as the plan for him to play" against the Browns. Lawrence did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, but it sounds like the Cowboys are trying to manage his workload leading up to game day.

Lawrence had a similar approach last week and started against Seattle, though he played only 31 defensive snaps.