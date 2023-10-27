Tyron Smith questionable vs. Rams with neck issue

"He took all of the reps in the walkthrough [on Friday]," said head coach Mike McCarthy. "It was kind of a flare up of an old injury. We'll see how he feels tomorrow, but he's definitely made a lot of progress from yesterday to today."

It's an outlook mirrored by owner and general manager Jerry Jones.

"I'm optimistic, period," Jones told 105.3FM the Fan. " ... I'm feeling good about his availability on Sunday."

Jones went on to add that Smith usually plays and practices with a neck roll and the Cowboys expect that to continue going forward.

If Smith is absent on Sunday, it will likely be backup lineman Chuma Edoga taking the start, as was the case against the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots — rookie fifth-round pick Asim Richards viewed as Edoga's backup in that equation.

Thus far, the Cowboys' starting offensive line has logged only two games together and continuity and chemistry are both key for the unit, and that means the more reps they take together, the better they'll be for it.