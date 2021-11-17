Tyron Smith Returning To Practice Wednesday

Left tackle Tyron Smith will return to practice Wednesday on a limited basis, head coach Mike McCarthy said.
Smith, who has missed the past two games with bone spur issues in his ankle, is expected to participate in individual drills as a means to get a better sense of how he feels on the field.
"Tyron will be limited," Mike McCarthy said before Wednesday's practice. "He'll go through the individual segment of practice and then we'll assess where he is."
McCarthy didn't comment on Smith's status for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs but said that the goal was for Smith to get in a full week's practice. The training staff is expected to evaluate him after his participation today and act accordingly for Thursday's practice.
Terence Steele has started at left tackle in Smith's absence the past two games.