Tyron, Washington to IR; Specialists Return To 53

FRISCO, Texas – In a procedural move to ensure that a couple of veterans are eligible to return this season, the Cowboys landed a couple of special teams players back on the 53-man roster.

Both deep snapper Jake McQuaide, and veteran special teams ace C.J. Goodwin re-signed on Wednesday after being released Tuesday as the Cowboys cut down to 53 players.

The Cowboys needed those two spots for Tyron Smith and James Washington. The NFL rules state that injured players must be on the active roster for at least one day before reverting to Injured Reserve, if they want to bring them back at any point in the regular season.

The Cowboys are still holding out hope that Smith can return from hamstring surgery, perhaps in the final month of the season. Washington suffered a broken foot and will definitely miss the first four games, but could possibly return in Week 5 at Los Angeles.

The reason Goodwin and McQuaide were released is because they are both vested veterans who are not subject to waivers. The Cowboys had an agreement with both players that they would be re-signed in 24 hours.