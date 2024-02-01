Updates: Dante Fowler among Free Agents to watch

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season. Presented by Blockchain.com
February 1 Updates
10:21 a.m. – The last two teams Dante Fowler has played for, have been both coached by Dan Quinn as the defensive coordinator.
So as Fowler is expected to be one of the 16 unrestricted free agents of the Cowboys this March, he's one to watch, especially with Quinn not set to be the new head coach in Washington.
Not only will be watching the coaches on the Cowboys' staff that might get the opportunity to join Quinn, but it's much easier for the players to follow their coach, especially if they are unrestricted such as Fowler.
Other defensive players that are free agents include defensive end Dorance Armstrong, defensive tackles Johnathan Hankins and Neville Gallimore, cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore, Noah Igbinoghene, C.J. Goodwin and Jourdan Lewis and safety Jayron Kearse.
----------------------------------
January 31 Updates
9:51 a.m. - Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is still a candidate for two open head coaching jobs - Seattle and Washington. Quinn visited with the Commanders for the second time on Tuesday.
From the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones was asked to comment on Quinn's status but he didn't provide much context, other than his opinion on his current DC.
"He's an outstanding coach," he said. "We have benefitted from Dan, and we'll see where it goes. I don't want to comment other than the fact that we think he's outstanding."
----------------------------------
January 30 Updates
11:40 a.m. — There is a list of Dallas Cowboys headed to the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl this year, including the addition on Tuesday of DeMarcus Lawrence, Jake Ferguson and Tyler Smith, that latter two landing their first-ever Pro Bowl nod in Year 2 of their promising careers — though Dak Prescott and Zack Martin will not join them for the trip.
Prescott has opted to forego attending this year's Pro Bowl, having landed the honor for a third time in his career. His decision is not due to injury, but instead that he is expecting the birth of his newborn daughter; and he will be replaced by quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Martin will also not participate, and his decision is also due to his family expecting a new addition, the latest Cowboy to welcome a newborn into his family over the past several months; and Martin will be replaced by Smith. He joins a growing list of others that includes Prescott, who is expecting his newborn daughter in March.
In all, the Cowboys will send a total of eight players to the Pro Bowl festivities, with Prescott and Martin having opted out, but a total of 10 in all — the most since the 2007 season (13).
----------------------------------