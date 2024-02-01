Updates: Dante Fowler among Free Agents to watch

11:40 a.m. — There is a list of Dallas Cowboys headed to the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl this year, including the addition on Tuesday of DeMarcus Lawrence, Jake Ferguson and Tyler Smith, that latter two landing their first-ever Pro Bowl nod in Year 2 of their promising careers — though Dak Prescott and Zack Martin will not join them for the trip.

Prescott has opted to forego attending this year's Pro Bowl, having landed the honor for a third time in his career. His decision is not due to injury, but instead that he is expecting the birth of his newborn daughter; and he will be replaced by quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Martin will also not participate, and his decision is also due to his family expecting a new addition, the latest Cowboy to welcome a newborn into his family over the past several months; and Martin will be replaced by Smith. He joins a growing list of others that includes Prescott, who is expecting his newborn daughter in March.

In all, the Cowboys will send a total of eight players to the Pro Bowl festivities, with Prescott and Martin having opted out, but a total of 10 in all — the most since the 2007 season (13).