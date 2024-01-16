Cowboys to see 16 players enter free agency in 2024

FRISCO, Texas — The 2023 season's abrupt end has the Dallas Cowboys now looking into the offseason where 16 players from this past year's team will enter free agency, including key pieces on all three phases of the team.

Here are the 16 players set to enter the free agency market when it opens on March 13. All are set to be unrestricted free agents.

Tyron Smith (13 seasons with DAL) The impending free agency of starting left tackle Tyron Smith will be one of the more interesting ones to follow as the offseason kicks into high gear. His stellar play on the field in 2023 was certainly a plus up front, but it's when he is off the field where the liability lies. Is Smith's health and availability reliable enough to bring back? And if so, for how long and for how much? Those will be questions that will have to be answered before making a further decision on the future Hall of Famer.

Tony Pollard (5 seasons with DAL) The Cowboys decided to use their franchise tag this past season on Tony Pollard, who signed to the tag on a $10.09 million deal. Now, the front office will have to make another decision on what to do with its starting running back. They can either try and put him back on the franchise tag for one more season or sign him to a short-term deal. That's if they choose to bring him back at all. In 2023, Pollard rushed for 1,005 yards and six touchdowns but sported a career-low 4.0 yards per carry.

Stephon Gilmore (1 season with DAL) Trading for Stephon Gilmore gave Dallas a veteran cornerback for one season that proved to be even more valuable when Trevon Diggs went down for the season in week three. Gilmore has spent the last four seasons with four different teams and could be looking for a bit of stability late in his career. However, the Cowboys will welcome back Diggs along with first-team All-Pro DaRon Bland next season leaving a question as to who is the odd man left out when looking at three All-Pro boundary corners with only two slots on the field.

Jourdan Lewis (7 seasons with DAL) The same questions asked about Gilmore could be asked about Jourdan Lewis who is also looking at potentially being the odd man out in a loaded cornerback room in 2024. As a slot nickel, Lewis could be brought back with Diggs and Bland on the boundaries, but it's tough to imagine both Gilmore and Lewis on the team next season.

Dorance Armstrong (6 seasons with DAL) The second-leading sack-getter for the Dallas Cowboys in 2023 is due to hit the free agent market as Dorance Armstrong will look to pair his strong year on the field with a sizable contract this offseason. As a pass-rusher that has shown consistency and reliability over the last two seasons, Armstrong could be in line for a payday. In 2023, Armstrong accounted for 7.5 sacks and 38 tackles.

Jayron Kearse (3 seasons with DAL) An up-and-down 2023 season makes the Jayron Kearse free agency interesting going into the offseason, especially considering that the front office extended both Donovan Wilson and Malik Hooker before the season. With a few intriguing safety options in the first two rounds of the draft, could the Cowboys look to bring in a replacement for Kearse at a cheaper price? Or do they bring him back to provide reliability in 2024? Another potential factor in his free agency would be a potential Dan Quinn exit.

Dante Fowler Jr. (2 seasons with DAL) Speaking of Dan Quinn guys, Dante Fowler Jr. is due for free agency this offseason after two years in Dallas followed up two years spent in Atlanta including one of those with Quinn. Fowler was mostly a rotational piece in the pass rush unit this past season and accounted for just four sacks – his lowest since 2020.

Noah Igbinoghene (1 season with DAL) After being traded for just days before the season began, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene is set to hit free agency. Igbinoghene only saw late-game, blowout action on defense early in the season and minimal special teams work throughout the year. He became a frequently inactive player in the back half of the season.

Johnathan Hankins (2 seasons with DAL) The Cowboys tried to add more beef to their defensive interior when they drafted Mazi Smith in the first round last April, but after a rookie year that fell short of expectations, having reliability at the defensive tackle position is one of the bigger offseason priorities. Bringing back veteran Johnathan Hankins could provide short-term relief, but could the team look for more long-term help instead? That question will be the biggest determining factor towards what jersey Hankins wears next season.

Trent Sieg (1 season with DAL) One of the league's most consistent long snappers from 2024 is due for free agency as Trent Sieg will hit the market after one season with special teams coordinator John Fassel's unit. After building such a strong rapport with punter Bryan Anger and kicker Brandon Aubrey in 2023, it's hard to imagine he will be heading elsewhere next season.

Chuma Edoga (1 season with DAL) Having consistent offensive line depth is tough to find in the NFL, and Chuma Edoga provided that early in 2023 before having a rough outing against Miami on Christmas Eve that soured a previously decent first season in Dallas. It's expected that the Cowboys will attack offensive line options in the draft, but they could still bring Edoga back to compete for a spot in training camp.

Neville Gallimore (4 seasons with DAL) The rookie deal for defensive tackle Neville Gallimore has expired, and although he stayed mostly healthy in his four seasons and was available when needed, the lack of success in the defensive interior is factored in when you look at Gallimore's potential future in Dallas.

Rico Dowdle (4 seasons with DAL) Another expiring rookie deal will hit with running back Rico Dowdle, who served as the complimentary back to Tony Pollard in 2023 and accounted for 505 total scrimmage yards and four touchdowns. His health prior to this past season was the biggest concern – having only seven career touches prior to 2023 – but if the Cowboys could bring him back to continue to compete for a spot next season.

Tyler Biadasz (4 seasons with DAL) The starting center for the Dallas Cowboys next season could be a whole betting game, as Tyler Biadasz's contract runs up on March 13 and intriguing center options sit ahead in the draft. Additionally, a small handful of free agent names could be available as well. But when you look at what Biadasz contributed on paper, he was a Pro Bowler in 2022 and has started in all but two games in the last three seasons.

Sean McKeon (4 seasons with DAL) The tight end room saw a lot of moving around in 2023, and it directly affected Sean McKeon and Peyton Hendershot. After starting the year on the practice squad, McKeon was activated after an injury to Hendershot, but had to go to the IR when Hendershot got healthy – effectively ending his season. McKeon's rookie contract is up, and the Cowboys will have to decide what a future fit could look like for McKeon as the oldest tight end in the youngest position room.