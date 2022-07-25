Updates: Jayron Kearse With "Leader" Mindset

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season. Presented by Blockchain.com
July 25 Updates
3:08 p.m. – What a difference a year makes for Jayron Kearse.
When training camp began last year, Kearse probably wasn't on the radar yet for many Cowboys fans, having arrived on a one-year deal as a former part-time starter for the Lions and Vikings.
But Kearse enjoyed a breakout season in 2021, not only leading the Cowboys in tackles but also emerging as a leader on defense.
That's the exact approach he's taking into his second training camp with the team.
"I'm coming in hungry with the same mindset that I've got to prove everything that I can do," he told reporters as the Cowboys got off the bus Monday at camp headquarters in Oxnard. "I'm a leader now and guys look to me to be that leader. That's really the only difference, but as far as my approach and how I'm going about things, it's going to be the same thing as it was last year."
June 16 Updates
5:21 p.m. - For the second straight year, the Cowboys are being disciplined by the NFL for a violation of the offseason practice rules. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has once again been fined by the NFL – this time for $100,000. The OTA practices were apparently too physical - the same complained levied against McCarthy and the Cowboys last year.
Not only does McCarthy get the fine, but the Cowboys will be docked one OTA day next spring.
Ironically, the Cowboys were supposed to hold a three-day minicamp this week but McCarthy limited to just one day on the field, stating he felt the players and coaches had "crossed the finish line" for the summer. The Cowboys players and coaches are off until the start of training camp on July 25.
11:49 a.m. - With CeeDee Lamb moving into the No. 1 receiver role, coupled with Cedrick Wilson's departure in free agency, the Cowboys are in need for a punt returner.
Rookie WR Jalen Tolbert might just be the guy, according to coach Mike McCarthy.
Tolbert, who did miss a few weeks recovering from a hamstring injury, was one of the players getting extended reps returning punts this offseason.
"He's done a nice job with the limited reps he's had," McCarthy said. "He seems pretty natural back there."
11:21 a.m. - The second-year cornerback has been in attendance all offseason, although he's been sidelined the last two weeks with what head coach Mike McCarthy described as a "minor injury."
McCarthy said he has no news to share regarding Joseph's status regarding his connection to a shooting death in Dallas back in March.
"I haven't been told anything for at least a month," said McCarthy, who added that he expects Joseph to be at "full go" for the start of training camp.
Joseph is expected to compete for playing time this season with fellow corners Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis.
June 14 Updates
4:29 p.m. - When the Cowboys drafted Tyler Smith back in April, it was assumed by most that he would play left guard. So far, Connor McGovern didn't seem to get that message.
And even if Smith ends up unseating McGovern for the role, he's not making it easy on the rookie. On Tuesday before the minicamp practice, head coach Mike McCarthy praised the veteran guard.
"I think Connor has done an excellent job. I think like anything you control what you can control. We have so many players and he's one of them right there that we have the captains workouts," McCarthy said. "These guys have been here since February and Connor has been one of those guys. So, this is clearly the best shape he's been in. It's the strongest he's been. The numbers that he has pushed, his body index, all of those components are really what you look for, and he's maxed this time of year to get ready for the competition."
McGovern got most of the first-team reps at left guard. But don't forget, Smith is also getting left tackle reps when Tyron Smith is limited.
8 a.m. – After choosing not to participate in last week's final set of voluntary OTAs, tight end Dalton Schultz is expected to return for this week's mandatory minicamp, which starts with practice Tuesday.
Schultz, currently on the one-year, $10.9 million franchise tag, is seeking a multi-year contract with the Cowboys. Both sides have until July 15 to negotiate a new deal or Schultz must play the season on the tag.
Head coach Mike McCarthy said last week that he understood Schultz's absence was simply a "business" decision, but wasn't sure if he'd be back for practice this week.
