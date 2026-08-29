Cowboys agree to terms on trade for OT Broderick Jones

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys have agreed to terms on a trade swith the Steelers for offensive tackle Broderick Jones.

According to multiple reports including NFL Media, the Cowboys sent Pittsburgh third- and sixth-round picks in exchange for Jones and a fourth-round pick.

Jones, Pittsburgh's first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, gives Dallas more experience in the offensive trenches, having played in 45 games and started 38 for the Steelers over the course of the last three seasons.

Last year, Jones played all 603 of his snaps at left tackle, but in the two years prior had seen most of his work on the right side. Jones gives the Cowboys an option as their swing tackle, but at just 25 years old, may also eventually compete for a starting role.

In Week 12 of the 2025 season, Jones suffered a neck injury that would sideline him for the rest of the season. Jones has since returned and played a combined 142 total snaps across Pittsburgh's three preseason games.

After Friday night's preseason game against the Saints, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer was asked if he felt Dallas' swing tackle was currently on the roster.

"I think we feel good about our tackle group," Schottenheimer said. "I think I want to see the film, see how Nate did. Nate and Drew have been competing, but I want to see the film. But I thought we had a couple really good days. We're using those guys a little different ways as well, but I hope so."

That very well still could be the case, but Jones now at the very least factors into the competition. Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones was also asked about the depth Dallas has at tackle, and similarly said the competition for the job is not over yet.

"We've seen some guys that we might make some shifting around if it called for it," Jones said. "But we've got a good plan. We'll see where we go from here, it's not over yet."

Adding Jones shifts things around in Dallas' offensive tackle room, which now includes Jones, Tyler Guyton, Terence Steele, Nate Thomas, Drew Shelton and Marcellus Johnson.