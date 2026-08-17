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Von Miller, Cowboys agree to terms on deal

Aug 16, 2026 at 08:17 PM
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Tommy Yarrish

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

08_16_ Von Miller 4

OXNARD, Calif. – The Cowboys have agreed to terms with veteran outside linebacker Von Miller, bringing one of the NFL's most decorated pass rushers to Dallas.

Miller, 37, is a native of Desoto, Texas, located just 30 minutes away from AT&T Stadium. Now, going into his 15th NFL season, he'll get to suit up for his hometown team.

Earlier in the offseason, Miller posted an image of himself photoshopped in a Cowboys uniform on Instagram among other social media posts that indicated his interest in heading to Dallas. That has now been fulfilled.

Miller spent the 2025 season with Dallas' NFC East rival Washington Commanders, playing in all 17 games and posting nine sacks, 26 tackles and six tackles for loss. Miller accomplished all of that playing just 420 snaps, the third fewest he's played in a season in his career.

Miller is a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Broncos in 2016, where he was the Super Bowl MVP, and the Rams in 2022. His resume includes eight Pro Bowls, three first-team All Pro seasons, the 2011 defensive rookie of the year and is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-2010s team.

With 138.5, Miller is the NFL's active leader in all-time sacks, and has 6.5 more than the second-closest player behind him in New Orleans' Cam Jordan. Miller is tied with Hall of Famer and former Cowboy DeMarcus Ware for the ninth-most sacks in NFL history.

It's not just in the regular season that Miller has had success getting the quarterback to the ground. Miller is tied for 16th in NFL history for most all-time playoff sacks with 10.5, the most among active NFL players across 16 career playoff games.

The Cowboys' outside linebacker room now features three first-round picks in Rashan Gary, one of Dallas' 2026 selection Malachi Lawrence and now Miller. They pair with the Cowboys' 2025 second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku, James Houston, Sam Williams, Marist Liufau and Tyrus Wheat.

"It's a younger group, but it's a hungry group," Parker said of Dallas' outside linebacker room in June. "I think the job that Marcus [Dixon] and Chidera [Uzo-Diribe], Demeitre Brim, and BT [Jordan] have done with that group has been really good. I think we're going to have the play style that we want. Those guys want to be held accountable. They want to be responsible for stopping the run and affecting the quarterback, and we'll be able to do that."

That same young room just got one of the most experienced pass rushers in the league that can not only contribute to the Cowboys' rotation, but help develop the next generation of Dallas' outside linebackers.

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