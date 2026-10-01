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Cowboys agree to terms on trade for Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr.

Sep 30, 2026 at 11:00 PM
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Tommy Yarrish

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

09_27_ Joey Porter JR

FRISCO, Texas --  The Cowboys have agreed to terms on a trade with the Steelers for CB Joey Porter Jr.

Porter, 26, was a second-round pick by the Steelers out of Penn State in 2023 and has played in 47 career games, starting 41. In three seasons, he's tallied 165 tackles, 31 pass breakups and three interceptions.

The Cowboys have been dealing with injuries in their secondary to start the season, and at the cornerback position, have seen Cobie Durant (hamstring) and Shavon Revel (knee/ankle) already deal with injuries. With the addition of Porter, Dallas gains an experienced high-level starter that can play opposite DaRon Bland.

After their Week 3 loss to the Ravens on Sunday, Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones said on his Tuesday radio show that Dallas was monitoring the trade market for potential additions to their defense.

"I'd just say we're right on top of it," Jones said. "We're very aware of the moving parts out here, we should be. And communication is a big part of that. It's a big part of that. Communication at all levels, at my level, at Stephen's level, and the scout's level. We all have contacts, and this is a time when you really can have discussions that could be productive. The answer to your question is yes, there's conversations going on."

Those conversations have now led them to Porter, who has been inactive for the first three games of the season in Pittsburgh but has been a full participant in practice this week as the Steelers face the Browns on Thursday Night Football, even though he was ruled out. Porter's injury was listed as non-injury related/conditioning/back.

The trade for Porter marks the third trade that the Cowboys and Steelers have completed together since May of 2025, beginning with the George Pickens trade, where Dallas sent Pittsburgh a third-round pick ahead of the 2026 season. In August, the Cowboys acquired OT Broderick Jones and a fourth-round pick in exchange for third- and sixth-round picks.

Porter is heading into the final season of his rookie contract, and was in contract negotiations with the Steelers over the offseason, but the two sides could not come to an agreement before Pittsburgh's organizational deadline on contract negotiations, which is the beginning of the season. Time will tell if the Cowboys and Porter come to an agreement on an extension.

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