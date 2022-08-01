Waletzko Battling Camp Injury; Surgery An Option

"I do not," McCarthy said on Monday. "I think he'll be hard-pressed to get out there this week. [The training staff is] still trying to make a decision on the shoulder."

That decision includes discussions on Waletzko possibly undergoing surgery, and how soon he'd need to.

"I think it's going to be 'when', or can he get through," McCarthy explained. "He's a rookie, so we don't really know [yet] until we see him move around in the weight room - strength levels and all that. He's in medical evaluation right now."

Waletzko, a two-time all-conference player, entered the offseason program in an unofficial battle with players like Josh Ball for the role of backup swing tackle, a key position of need with the Cowboys opting to release starting right tackle La'el Collins earlier this offseason - a move that promotes former backup tackle Terence Steele into the starting role opposing Tyron Smith.