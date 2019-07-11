 Skip to main content
Why's There So Much Buzz About Jon'Vea Johnson?

Jul 11, 2019 at 12:00 PM
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

(Editor's Note: Now that offseason practices are in full swing, let's get to know 30 Cowboys players who are new to the current 90-man roster. Today we're featuring wide receiver Jon'Vea Johnson.)

How He Got Here: Johnson might have gone undrafted, but the Cowboys have had an eye on him for quite some time. The Toledo receiver was one of the team's official pre-draft visitors. The NFL only allows teams to bring 30 players to their facility for pre-draft visits, so Johnson was clearly someone who intrigued this front office. On top of that, receivers coach Sanjay Lal went to Toledo for Johnson's Pro Day. When the draft was officially over, Johnson said the decision to sign in Dallas was fairly easy, given how much interests the Cowboys had shown in the months before.

Bet You Didn't Know: Johnson is a solid golfer. He said during Cowboys' Media Days he can shoot a 95 on the course. In an area with as many golf courses as Dallas-Fort Worth, he should fit right in.

Quotable: "There's some great guys on this team. I'm just looking at Tavon – I was a sophomore in high school when he got drafted, so it's crazy seeing a guy like that, who tore it up at every level of football. Looking at Dak, honestly. I was a sophomore in college when he got drafted. Jason Witten, I was in fifth grade when he got drafted. So just looking at all these guys, older guys, watching how they prepare and get their body ready for practice and trying to steal some of the methods that they do and put it in my book." – Jon'Vea Johnson

Bryan Broaddus' Take: You have to give this young man credit for hitting the ground running. He comes from a solid program and background, but not one that you would say puts out tremendous receivers. The game is not too big for him. He appears to be comfortable as a route runner. There is a smoothness to his game. He gets in and out of his routes without difficulty. I'm impressed with his ability to finish. His hands are natural. Doesn't fight the ball at all. I have noticed that he's a player who doesn't appear to get rattled. He has a calm demeanor about him. This is a gifted player that is capable of putting good practices and games together to make the final roster. From what I've seen, I would not bet against him.

Role/Roster Chances: Johnson enters training camp with as much buzz as anyone, but now he needs to prove there's substance to go with the hype. He runs a 4.38 40-yard dash and he averaged 21 yards per catch during his final season at Toledo, but can he turn that into production at the NFL level? There are a lot of unknowns in this wide receiver group behind the starting trio of Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and Randall Cobb. If Johnson puts together a strong preseason, he could certainly steal a roster spot – or perhaps a spot on the Cowboys' practice squad. He just needs to play up to that potential once the team arrives in Oxnard.

