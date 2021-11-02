Will Tyron's Latest Injury Force O-Line Shuffle?

Enough pain for Smith to miss the second half of Sunday's win over the Vikings as he was replaced by Ty Nsekhe, who played at left tackle.

The question now is how La'el Collins will factor into the mix if Smith doesn't play. The Cowboys decided to keep Terence Steele at right tackle despite Collins' return. And when Smith went out, instead of moving Collins to left, it was Nsekhe.

Jones praised Collins having "position flex" as he's played guard and right tackle but he spent his college days at LSU as a left tackle.

When asked to speculate if Collins would move to left, or go to right and Steele shifts to left or if Nsekhe would start at left tackle, Jones told the reporter it would likely be one of those scenarios, but wouldn't be specific.