Will Tyron's Latest Injury Force O-Line Shuffle?

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys have dealt with this before, not only in the last few years, but even already this year.
Once again, Tyron Smith is dealing with injury issues, this time it's with his ankle. Cowboys owner/GM told 105.3 "The Fan" on Tuesday morning that Smith is dealing with bone spurs in his ankle and it could affect his status of playing this week against Denver.
"Again, we'll have to see how Tyron practices," Jones said. "(The medical team) say it's a spur. We'll take a look at that as it moves through. We should and will practice with alternatives to him being out there. But it will really depend on how he does, again, respond to a spur that's giving him some pain."
Enough pain for Smith to miss the second half of Sunday's win over the Vikings as he was replaced by Ty Nsekhe, who played at left tackle.
The question now is how La'el Collins will factor into the mix if Smith doesn't play. The Cowboys decided to keep Terence Steele at right tackle despite Collins' return. And when Smith went out, instead of moving Collins to left, it was Nsekhe.
Jones praised Collins having "position flex" as he's played guard and right tackle but he spent his college days at LSU as a left tackle.
When asked to speculate if Collins would move to left, or go to right and Steele shifts to left or if Nsekhe would start at left tackle, Jones told the reporter it would likely be one of those scenarios, but wouldn't be specific.
"You covered all the bases right there. That will get worked out," Jones said. "It will get worked out here pretty early this week as they work through, look at what we're up against with Denver and then look at what we may be dealing with and we'll see it there at practice Wednesday and go from there. But coaches have a good idea of where they want to go with this thing, but at the end of the day, we'll see how it works on the field at practice."