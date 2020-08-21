Training Camp | 2020

Presented by

With CeeDee Lamb, Expect The Unexpected

Aug 21, 2020 at 01:00 PM
With-CeeDee-Lamb,-Expect-The-Unexpected-hero
Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – Running back Tony Pollard summed up CeeDee Lamb's first week with the Dallas Cowboys in four words.

"He's worth the hype," Pollard said after Friday's practice.

A half-hour earlier, Lamb ended practice with a leaping touchdown catch from Dak Prescott against fifth-year veteran cornerback Daryl Worley, keeping his feet in bounds in the right corner of the end zone.

It wasn't the first ridiculous catch Lamb has made since training camp practice opened a week ago. It won't be the last.

But the Cowboys' first-round pick understands his first camp is a learning process, particularly with the nation's COVID-19 crisis preventing the Cowboys from having any on-field reps until August.

"Just coming in with the same mentality that I'm the new kid on the block," he said. "I'm respecting everybody, just playing my role, and whenever my opportunity or name is called, just make the most of it."

Coaches and teammates have praised Lamb's work ethic and attention to detail. And while it's early, the results are there.

The former Oklahoma star has been productive at receiver alongside veteran starters Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup since the pads came on last Sunday. He has shown fluidity as a punt return candidate. And he does seem to make a 'wow' play in every practice to date.

"Very, very gifted," Prescott said. "Great hands, has a great feel for the game. I think that's probably the most impressive thing, to be a young rookie playing in the slot and just have a feel for the game and know where to be. I think that's going to go a long way and serve him really well in this league."

Prescott says trust with a new receiver can happen fast when he's consistently in the right place and finishing plays. That rapport seems to be building with Lamb, who's also able to make tight, contested catches from a variety of angles.

Lamb's one-handed reception on the first day of practice was one example. His touchdown grab Friday was another.

"I feel like as a receiver, you have to expect the unexpected. No matter where the ball is, it's your job to catch it," Lamb said. "The quarterback has done all the hard parts. He got the ball out of his hands. He made checks. He did everything else. Now for you, all you've got to go catch the ball.

"Just understanding that everything is not going to go as planned and the ball is not going to be where it needs to be all the time. Just prepare myself for the worst, and when the best happens, it feels great."

Lamb might make things on the field look easy, but make no mistake, the first six practices of his NFL career have been an eye opener.

"Everything I got warned (about) is definitely here -- everything as far as the speed, the tempo, how smart guys are and how talented guys are," he said. "You've got D-Linemen running 4.7 (40 times). You've got DBs running 4.2s-4.3s, linebackers flowing sideline to sideline at 4.4-4.5s. It's things that you can't teach."Lamb has some of those skills himself.

Related Content

Practice Points: Physical Goal Line Session
news

Practice Points: Physical Goal Line Session

Friday was already the sixth practice of this 2020 training camp and the fourth one in pads. 
McCarthy: "We're In This To Win A Championship"
news

McCarthy: "We're In This To Win A Championship"

Mike McCarthy didn't hold back on Friday when asked about the big picture, stating all teams should be trying to win a Super Bowl, and despite this being his first year in Dallas, this is no exception.
Why Everson Griffen Chose Dallas & What's Next
news

Why Everson Griffen Chose Dallas & What's Next

Maybe Everson Griffen was always meant to be a Dallas Cowboy. Here's why.
La'el Collins Involved in Minor Car Accident 
news

La'el Collins Involved in Minor Car Accident 

Already missing time due to a minor injury, right tackle La'el Collins has reportedly suffered another setback. 
Camp Stars: Wilson Delivers Breakout Performance
news

Camp Stars: Wilson Delivers Breakout Performance

After a day away from the practice field, the Cowboys returned to practice on Thursday for an intense session that was both outdoors and then finished up inside Ford Center.
Dak on Visors, Monsters, Backyard Football & More
news

Dak on Visors, Monsters, Backyard Football & More

The Cowboys' quarterback addressed plenty of issues in his conference call to the media Thursday, ranging from his uniform, his coaching staff, trusting rookies to his own backyard.
Updates: Crawford Catching Jerry's Eye Once Again 
news

Updates: Crawford Catching Jerry's Eye Once Again 

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' off-season.
Practice Points: Tyron & Jourdan Exit; More
news

Practice Points: Tyron & Jourdan Exit; More

Padded practices resumed on Thursday, as the Cowboys got back to work after a day off.
Dalton Embracing Mentor Role In Cowboys QB Room
news

Dalton Embracing Mentor Role In Cowboys QB Room

It's a striking change from what he's used to, but Andy Dalton is embracing his role as a voice of experience in a young Cowboys quarterback room.
Bucky Brooks: What The LB Position Switch Means
news

Bucky Brooks: What The LB Position Switch Means

Mike Nolan has been pretty tight-lipped about the Cowboys' defensive approach in 2020.
Cowboys Release Gerald McCoy Via Injury Waiver
news

Cowboys Release Gerald McCoy Via Injury Waiver

One day after suffering a season-ending quad injury, Gerald McCoy has been released on an injury waiver. 

Advertising