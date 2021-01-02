Zack Martin Activated, But Will Not Play Sunday

Jan 02, 2021 at 02:30 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Jerry-Jones-Zack-Martin-Unlikely-For-Week-17-hero
AP Photo/Brandon Wade

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys activated Zack Martin (calf) from Reserve/Injured-Designated for Return on Saturday, but the veteran guard will not be traveling with the team to New York and is out for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Earlier this week, Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones (via 105.3 The Fan) sounded optimistic that Martin might be able to return to the lineup during the playoffs if the Cowboys clinch a spot. The six-time Pro Bowler injured his calf Thanksgiving Day against Washington and had been on IR since Dec. 7.

The Cowboys also activated safety Steven Parker (ankle) from IR-Designated for Return. Parker will be available to play Sunday.

Offensive tackle William Sweet has been elevated from the practice squad, and defensive tackle Walter Palmore has been elevated as a COVID-19 replacement, the team announced.

Related Content

news

Updates: 3 Assistant Coaches Not Making Road Trip

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season.
news

Catch-Up: From Awards, Injury Updates To Analysis

The final week of the regular season included an award for Zeke, injury updates on Zack and all the analysis in between on this do-or-die matchup with the Giants.
news

Gut Feeling: Predictions For NFC East Matchups

The Cowboys find themselves in another must-win situation Sunday, as do the Giants. Who wins? What does it mean for the playoffs? 
news

Spagnola: And Now On To A Brand New Year

As we finally welcome in a New Year, remember that not all was bad for the Cowboys in 2020.

Advertising