Zack Martin Activated, But Will Not Play Sunday

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys activated Zack Martin (calf) from Reserve/Injured-Designated for Return on Saturday, but the veteran guard will not be traveling with the team to New York and is out for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Earlier this week, Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones (via 105.3 The Fan) sounded optimistic that Martin might be able to return to the lineup during the playoffs if the Cowboys clinch a spot. The six-time Pro Bowler injured his calf Thanksgiving Day against Washington and had been on IR since Dec. 7.

The Cowboys also activated safety Steven Parker (ankle) from IR-Designated for Return. Parker will be available to play Sunday.