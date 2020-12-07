#DALvsBAL

Zack Martin Headed to IR; Season Could Be Over?

Dec 07, 2020 at 02:30 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Zack-Martin-Headed-to-IR;-Season-Could-Be-Over-hero
AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

The Cowboys have decided to place Zack Martin on the Reserve/Injured list as they head off to Baltimore for Tuesday's game.

Martin has already been ruled out of the Ravens game with a calf injury. But now, being on this list will keep him out of the next two games, and perhaps the rest of the season.

Depending on how he recovers from the calf injury he sustained early in the Washington game on Thanksgiving, Martin could just be left on IR for the rest of the season. Obviously, the Cowboys' chances of making the playoffs and winning the NFC East could determine what they do with Martin.

Martin, a six-time Pro Bowl guard, started the previous two games at right tackle. Now he's headed to IR. And that's after the original starting tackles - Tyron Smith and La'el Collins - have both spent most of the season on IR as well.

For Martin, this latest injury could affect his chances of making his seventh straight Pro Bowl. Martin is the only offensive player in franchise history to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first six seasons, and only the second player overall along with Mel Renfro.

Martin has still been dominant on the field this year, and even showed a level of versatility we haven't seen in his career. Martin kicked out to right tackle twice this season, and even started a game in Minnesota where he allowed no pressures in a win over the Vikings.

He was looking to build on that performance just four days later vs. Washington when he suffered the calf injury on the first drive of the game.

Only time will tell if that proves to be his final game of the season.

Related Content

news

Gut Feeling: Predictions For Cowboys-Ravens

After two postponements, Cowboys-Ravens is set for Tuesday night in Baltimore. Which team will grab back some momentum? The DallasCowboys.com crew makes their picks.
news

Update: Ravens Activate Lamar Jackson; Wilson Out

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season.
news

Keys to Victory: Sell Out To Stop Baltimore's Run

Find out what Bucky Brooks says needs to happen for Dallas to knock off Lamar Jackson and the Ravens Tuesday night.   
news

Revisiting Dez's "One Of A Kind" Cowboy Legacy

It's fitting that a relationship as unique as Dez Bryant and the Dallas Cowboys is being rekindled in an unprecedented Tuesday night football game.
news

Behind the Line: The "Explosive Playmaker" Is Back

As expected, the Ravens are going to get their star quarterback Lamar Jackson back for this game. Here's why Baltimore is so different when he's in the lineup.
news

Andy Dalton Prepared To Face Familiar Foe

he faces have changed, but the name and the location should be familiar for Andy Dalton – another trip to Baltimore.
news

Catch-Up: Cowboys Had Week Full Of Adversity

Recap the week for the Cowboys, who dealt with their share of adversity, from a virtual funeral services to the challenges of a changing schedule.
news

Spagnola: Stopping The Run Might Do 'Em Wonders

The Cowboys biggest worry in facing the Ravens has to concern themselves and how they stop the run.
news

Zeke Reflects On Sportsmanship Award Nomination

Ezekiel Elliott was nominated this week for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award by the Dallas Cowboys. The honor is given to a player who exhibits exemplary sportsmanship. 
news

Dak Drops By Practice As Cowboys Get Back To Work

The Cowboys are back to practice Friday, and a notable spectator stopped by for a few minutes: Dak Prescott as he continues his rehab from ankle surgery.
news

Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Cowboys & Ravens

The rollercoaster ride of this season has been twisting and turning even more lately, especially for the Ravens, the Cowboys' next opponent. Here's what to expect for both teams in next Tuesday's game.

Advertising