Zack Martin Headed to IR; Season Could Be Over?

The Cowboys have decided to place Zack Martin on the Reserve/Injured list as they head off to Baltimore for Tuesday's game.

Martin has already been ruled out of the Ravens game with a calf injury. But now, being on this list will keep him out of the next two games, and perhaps the rest of the season.

Depending on how he recovers from the calf injury he sustained early in the Washington game on Thanksgiving, Martin could just be left on IR for the rest of the season. Obviously, the Cowboys' chances of making the playoffs and winning the NFC East could determine what they do with Martin.

Martin, a six-time Pro Bowl guard, started the previous two games at right tackle. Now he's headed to IR. And that's after the original starting tackles - Tyron Smith and La'el Collins - have both spent most of the season on IR as well.

For Martin, this latest injury could affect his chances of making his seventh straight Pro Bowl. Martin is the only offensive player in franchise history to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first six seasons, and only the second player overall along with Mel Renfro.

Martin has still been dominant on the field this year, and even showed a level of versatility we haven't seen in his career. Martin kicked out to right tackle twice this season, and even started a game in Minnesota where he allowed no pressures in a win over the Vikings.

He was looking to build on that performance just four days later vs. Washington when he suffered the calf injury on the first drive of the game.