Zack Martin on COVID-19 List; Likely Out For TB

The other projected starting guard, Connor Williams, returned to practice on Sunday after being activated off of the Reserve/COVID-19 list. McCarthy says the team will look at various combinations to fill the void of Martin's absence and that Connor McGovern will be looked to first in practice.

"We will continue to work the combinations, but Connor McGovern will take the majority of the reps at right guard," McCarthy said.

The Buccaneers' defensive line is formidable, so the absence of perhaps the Cowboys' most consistently dominant player will surely be felt. Martin has been selected to six Pro Bowls in his seven NFL seasons.