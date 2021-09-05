Zack Martin on COVID-19 List; Likely Out For TB

FRISCO, Texas — The big news regarding the Cowboys' offensive line that everyone was waiting for Sunday morning was whether tackle La'el Collins would practice after dealing with a concerning neck stinger issue. Collins will in fact practice on Sunday, but before practice Mike McCarthy revealed some new adversity that the Cowboys will have to overcome: All-Pro guard Zack Martin has tested positive for COVID-19.
The positive test means that Martin will be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list so is expected to be unavailable for the Cowboy's opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"He's frustrated, obviously, but this is the world that we live in," McCarthy said of Martin.
The other projected starting guard, Connor Williams, returned to practice on Sunday after being activated off of the Reserve/COVID-19 list. McCarthy says the team will look at various combinations to fill the void of Martin's absence and that Connor McGovern will be looked to first in practice.
"We will continue to work the combinations, but Connor McGovern will take the majority of the reps at right guard," McCarthy said.
The Buccaneers' defensive line is formidable, so the absence of perhaps the Cowboys' most consistently dominant player will surely be felt. Martin has been selected to six Pro Bowls in his seven NFL seasons.
Wide receiver Noah Brown and offensive lineman Brandon Knight (who had close contact with a COVID-19 case) are also currently on the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list.