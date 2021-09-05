#DALvsTB

Zack Martin on COVID-19 List; Likely Out For TB

Sep 05, 2021 at 11:30 AM
Auping_Jonny-HS20
Jonny Auping

Star Magazine Contributor

Zack-Martin-on-COVID-19-Reserve-List;-Out-For-TB-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas The big news regarding the Cowboys' offensive line that everyone was waiting for Sunday morning was whether tackle La'el Collins would practice after dealing with a concerning neck stinger issue. Collins will in fact practice on Sunday, but before practice Mike McCarthy revealed some new adversity that the Cowboys will have to overcome: All-Pro guard Zack Martin has tested positive for COVID-19. 

The positive test means that Martin will be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list so is expected to be unavailable for the Cowboy's opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

"He's frustrated, obviously, but this is the world that we live in," McCarthy said of Martin.

The other projected starting guard, Connor Williams, returned to practice on Sunday after being activated off of the Reserve/COVID-19 list. McCarthy says the team will look at various combinations to fill the void of Martin's absence and that Connor McGovern will be looked to first in practice.

"We will continue to work the combinations, but Connor McGovern will take the majority of the reps at right guard," McCarthy said. 

The Buccaneers' defensive line is formidable, so the absence of perhaps the Cowboys' most consistently dominant player will surely be felt. Martin has been selected to six Pro Bowls in his seven NFL seasons. 

Wide receiver Noah Brown and offensive lineman Brandon Knight (who had close contact with a COVID-19 case) are also currently on the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Related Content

news

Rested & Ready: Zeke, Tank Preview TB Matchup

Like their QB, both Zeke and Tank have been held out for the preseason but for different reasons, they're both ready to roll for the season opener.
news

Connor McGovern Preparing To Start For Martin

Connor McGovern made eight starts at right guard last season, and he's preparing to do the same Thursday now that Zack Martin is in COVID-19 protocol.
news

Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Cowboys & Buccaneers

As if this game needed more storylines with the Cowboys getting Dak Prescott back and traveling to face Tom Brady and the defending champion Bucs in Week 1. Now, the Cowboys will be without one of their best players.
news

Practice Report: Connor Williams, La'el Back

Zack Martin is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but two other starting offensive linemen were cleared to return to practice Sunday.
news

Spagnola: These Aren't Last Year's Cowboys

Don't let the struggles of last season affect your expectations heading into this one. With players back healthy and an improved defense, this is a new year and a new team.
news

After Long Road Back, Dak Is "Definitely Ready"

It's strange to realize that, after months of speculating about his health, Dak Prescott is less than a week away from starting against the Buccaneers. To say he's ready for it would be an understatement.
news

With La'el In 'Holding Pattern,' Who's The Backup?

The Cowboys are being cautious with La'el Collins' stinger injury this week, giving more practice reps to two backup tackles.
news

Cowboys Rookies Geared Up To See The GOAT

The Cowboys' entire rookie class has made the roster. Now, the challenge is a QB who's been in the league for almost their entire lives.
news

Healthy Tyron Smith Pointing Toward Full Season

Last year's neck injury behind him, left tackle Tyron Smith is looking to play a full season for the first time since 2015.
news

McCarthy Praises Cam; Excited About Cowboys QBs

Mike McCarthy said Cam Newton has "a ton of football" left to play, but said bringing him to Dallas was never seriously considered.
Advertising