Zeke Nominated For Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Dec 03, 2020
The 32 players nominated for the seventh annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award have been finalized, the NFL announced Thursday. 
This year, the Cowboys' nominee is running back Ezekiel Elliott. 
Previous nominees for the Cowboys were Byron Jones, Dak Prescott, Travis Frederick, Brandon Carr and Sean Lee. 
Each NFL team nominated one player for the award, which recognizes players who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.
The award was created in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney, Sr. 
A panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community — Warrick Dunn, Pro Football Hall of Famer Curtis Martin, Karl Mecklenburg and Leonard Wheeler -- will select eight finalists (four in the AFC and four in the NFC) from the 32 nominees. The eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category when players vote on Friday, Dec. 18.
The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.
2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Nominees
The winner of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award is determined by a vote of current NFL players. From the eight finalists, each team's players will submit a consensus vote of their choice for the winner. As in Pro Bowl voting, a team cannot vote for its own player.
The winner will be announced as part of NFL Honors. He will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.

