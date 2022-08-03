Zeke's High Praise For Tyler Smith: 'Dude Is Strong'

"It's really starting to come together for him," said Ezekiel Elliott of Smith's progress as padded practices get underway. "You can tell the game is slowing down. You can tell he's starting to [figure it out]."

Even more telling of Smith's potential, though, is in how Elliott lit up like a torch when identifying one of the rookie's biggest ... strengths.

"Dude is strong," said a smiling Elliott. "If you just watch some of the plays and when he just punches a guy -- he's lifted a couple of guys off of their feet just by punching. When he gets his hands on guys, they're not getting away from him. You can definitely tell he's a skilled cat, and he's gonna be good for us."

At one point in padded practice, to Elliott's point, Smith literally lifted former second-round pick Trysten Hill off of the ground and then pancaking him back to the earth below. So while the former Tulsa standout and First-Team all-conference lineman has history playing at both tackle and guard at any given time, it's the aforementioned power that will serve him well as the Cowboys look to lock him into the latter role, as head coach Mike McCarthy alluded to on Monday.

"We really had that talk after the spring," McCarthy said ahead of the team's first practice in pads. "We probably played him too much at tackle than guard [in minicamp]."