Zeke Shares "Frustrating" Times From COVID-19

FRISCO, Texas – If the first three practices are any indication, running back Ezekiel Elliott looks fresh, he looks agile and looks even more fluid than before, evident by the amount of routes the Cowboys have him running in the passing game.

While all of that are good signs, it's even more exciting for him and the Cowboys, considering the star running back spent nearly a month in isolation this offseason after being diagnosed with COVID-19 this summer.

Zeke is more than healthy now, but said it wasn't easy being quarantined for over four weeks.

"I'd probably say I didn't work out for a month because there's some complications COVID can cause to your organs so you've got to make sure your heart and lungs are working all together before you get back out there," Elliott said Monday in a virtual conference call with the media. "It was frustrating for sure. But I think eve more frustrating that I couldn't leave the house, in isolation. It definitely was good to get back out and moving once I got out of quarantine."

Elliott said his symptoms were minimal, but just the isolation was the toughest part.