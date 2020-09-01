Zeke: The Most Talented Team I've Been On



"Just look at the depth chart, look at the roster, look at how many Pro Bowlers, how many All-Pro guys we have out there," he said.

It's a valid point. As it stands right now, the Cowboys are preparing for their season opener with 14 players who have been to at least one Pro Bowl: Elliott, Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper, Tyron Smith, Zack Martin, DeMarcus Lawrence, Everson Griffen, Aldon Smith, Dontari Poe, Leighton Vander Esch, Jaylon Smith, Sean Lee, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Greg Zuerlein.

The number is still impressive if you boil it down to All-Pros. The Cowboys currently employ eight players who have been named either first or second-team All-Pro: Elliott, Martin, Tyron Smith, Aldon Smith, Lawrence, Lee, Vander Esch and Zuerlein.

Of course, the natural counter to this argument is that it feels a bit hollow. Some of these designations are in the distant past. More importantly than that, the Cowboys boasted a comparable amount of talent last season and turned in an 8-8 record.

Ultimately, no one cares about talent if it doesn't win games. But Elliott has been around some good football teams in his young career, so his word counts for something. And to hear it from him, it's worth being excited to see.