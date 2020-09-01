Zeke: The Most Talented Team I've Been On

Sep 01, 2020 at 03:15 PM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Zeke-The-Most-Talented-Team-I’ve-Been-On-hero
Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – It's not exactly groundbreaking news, but it is intriguing.

The star running back for a team that's expected to contend for the NFC East title thinks his team has a lot of talent. In fact, Ezekiel Elliott took it a step further on Monday night.

"This is probably the most talented team I've been on," Elliott said.

That's a hefty statement, no matter how you slice it. Elliott has played for two playoff teams during his NFL career, including a group that won 13 games and sent seven players to the Pro Bowl.

It's unclear if Elliott was including his college career in the tally, but his 2014 national championship team at Ohio State was nothing to scoff at, given that it included Elliott, as well as NFL stars like Michael Thomas, Joey Bosa and Marshon Lattimore.

Still, Elliott's choice is backed up by some pretty remarkable numbers, as he pointed out.

 
"Just look at the depth chart, look at the roster, look at how many Pro Bowlers, how many All-Pro guys we have out there," he said.

It's a valid point. As it stands right now, the Cowboys are preparing for their season opener with 14 players who have been to at least one Pro Bowl: Elliott, Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper, Tyron Smith, Zack Martin, DeMarcus Lawrence, Everson Griffen, Aldon Smith, Dontari Poe, Leighton Vander Esch, Jaylon Smith, Sean Lee, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Greg Zuerlein.

The number is still impressive if you boil it down to All-Pros. The Cowboys currently employ eight players who have been named either first or second-team All-Pro: Elliott, Martin, Tyron Smith, Aldon Smith, Lawrence, Lee, Vander Esch and Zuerlein.

Of course, the natural counter to this argument is that it feels a bit hollow. Some of these designations are in the distant past. More importantly than that, the Cowboys boasted a comparable amount of talent last season and turned in an 8-8 record.

Ultimately, no one cares about talent if it doesn't win games. But Elliott has been around some good football teams in his young career, so his word counts for something. And to hear it from him, it's worth being excited to see.

"I think we're looking great. I think we're in a good spot," he said. "Defensively, we're so deep on the defensive line, then we have the great linebacker trio and with the good DBs and the offense, we've got the veteran O-Line. Those guys, they're good every year and there's so many weapons on the outside with Dak leading us. I think we're in a good point right now. Excited and I'm ready to get this thing rolling."

Related Content

Jerry Jones: No Cause For Concern With Cooper
news

Jerry Jones: No Cause For Concern With Cooper

Whatever concerns there may have been about Amari Cooper's health, Jerry Jones cleared them up on Tuesday.
Top 60: Revealing Greatest Cowboys of All-Time
news

Top 60: Revealing Greatest Cowboys of All-Time

As the Cowboys celebrate 60 seasons of football, it's time to reveal the 60 greatest players in franchise history. A 14-person panel came up with the list, which begins today with 10 players, including the face of the franchise.
Camp Stars: Jarwin, Wilson Excel One More Time
news

Camp Stars: Jarwin, Wilson Excel One More Time

In what was the final training camp practice before the team hits a regular-season schedule, we look at the standouts on both offense and defense of Monday's practice.
Practice Points: Gallup's Dez Bryant Impression
news

Practice Points: Gallup's Dez Bryant Impression

After practicing at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, the Cowboys were back inside Ford Center for Monday's evening session. Here's a full notebook from the proceedings.
Projecting The Rest Of The WR Depth Chart
news

Projecting The Rest Of The WR Depth Chart

 The top trio of Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb is one of the best receiver groups in the entire NFL. 
Mailbag: How Different Has This Camp Looked?
news

Mailbag: How Different Has This Camp Looked?

How would you compare the level of play so far in training camp to previous years? Do you see any drop off, rustiness or unpreparedness due to the pandemic? 
McCarthy: "We're Getting Close To Being Ready"
news

McCarthy: "We're Getting Close To Being Ready"

It might have been hard for everyone else to follow, but Mike McCarthy liked what he saw during an up tempo practice on Sunday night.
Practice Points: Dak Crushes The 2-Minute Drill
news

Practice Points: Dak Crushes The 2-Minute Drill

With no names and numbers, it was harder than usual to judge the Cowboys' Sunday night practice. But there were still plenty of standouts at AT&T Stadium.
Why Cross Training Is Best Bet For Dallas DBs
news

Why Cross Training Is Best Bet For Dallas DBs

Maurice Linguist isn't a fan of labels, and he doesn't need to be.
Rank'Em: Best WR of Camp? Here's The Group 1-10  
news

Rank'Em: Best WR of Camp? Here's The Group 1-10  

The wide receiver position has been one of the most intriguing spots of training camp, with the atrrival of CeeDee Lamb. So where does he rank as the writers picked the best WRs from 1-10?
Cowboys Seeking To Move Opportunity Into Action
news

Cowboys Seeking To Move Opportunity Into Action

It would be a mistake to assume that one person speaks for everyone.

Advertising