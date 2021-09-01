10 Veteran Quarterbacks Released On Tuesday 

When the cuts were announced on Tuesday in order for the Cowboys to narrow down their 53-man roster one thing was made clear: Cooper Rush won the preseason battle to be Dak Prescott's backup, at least for now. Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert did not make the final roster.

But the Cowboys weren't the only team who let go of quarterbacks on Tuesday, and a number of those QBs were vested veterans, meaning that they have at least four years of experience and, more importantly, can sign outright with a team rather than having to clear waivers.

Considering Prescott is coming off of a significant ankle injury and didn't play a single preseason snap due to a shoulder strain, the front office will likely take a long look at the list of recently released quarterbacks to determine if any might be a stronger backup candidate than Rush.

The New England Patriots released two former starters at the position, including a former MVP in Cam Newton. The Buffalo Bills released a former North Texas high school standout in Davis Webb. 25-game starter Trevor Siemian is presumably already near the Cowboys' facility having just been released by the recently evacuated Saints and could potentially come in for a workout immediately, but reports suggest New Orleans plans to re-sign him.

Below is a full list of the veteran quarterbacks recently made free agents: