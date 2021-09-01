Cowboys Claim QB Will Grier Off Waivers

FRISCO, Texas – One day after league-wide roster cuts, the Cowboys have added new depth and competition at backup quarterback, claiming Will Grier off waivers from the Carolina Panthers, according to NFL Media.

Grier spent two seasons (2014-15) at the University of Florida under Cowboys quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier, who was the Gators' offensive coordinator and QBs coach then. Grier transferred to West Virginia in 2016 and became a two-year starter, earning All-Big-12 honors in 2018.

The Panthers drafted Grier in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He made two starts his rookie season, his only regular-season action to date.

The Cowboys released Garrett Gilbert and waived Ben DiNucci in their roster reduction to 53 players Tuesday, leaving Cooper Rush as the only backup to starter Dak Prescott. They are releasing punter Bryan Anger to make room for Grier on the roster. Anger, a vested veteran who doesn't have to go through waivers, is likely to be re-signed.