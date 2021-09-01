Roster Cut Day

Cowboys Claim QB Will Grier Off Waivers

Sep 01, 2021 at 12:30 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Cowboys-Claim-QB-Will-Grier-Off-Waivers-hero
AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

FRISCO, Texas – One day after league-wide roster cuts, the Cowboys have added new depth and competition at backup quarterback, claiming Will Grier off waivers from the Carolina Panthers, according to NFL Media.

Grier spent two seasons (2014-15) at the University of Florida under Cowboys quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier, who was the Gators' offensive coordinator and QBs coach then. Grier transferred to West Virginia in 2016 and became a two-year starter, earning All-Big-12 honors in 2018.

The Panthers drafted Grier in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He made two starts his rookie season, his only regular-season action to date.

The Cowboys released Garrett Gilbert and waived Ben DiNucci in their roster reduction to 53 players Tuesday, leaving Cooper Rush as the only backup to starter Dak Prescott. They are releasing punter Bryan Anger to make room for Grier on the roster. Anger, a vested veteran who doesn't have to go through waivers, is likely to be re-signed.

The Cowboys have more roster shuffling to do this week. Several players on the current 53 are dealing with multiple-week injuries, so the club could move a few players to recallable Reserve/Injured, meaning a minimum of three weeks on IR. Five players (CeeDee Lamb, Connor Williams, Carlos Watkins, Damontae Kazee and Noah Brown) are currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list but most could be cleared to return soon.

Related Content

news

10 Veteran Quarterbacks Released On Tuesday 

If the Cowboys are looking at the quarterbacks on the wire, here are 10 veterans with experience that recently got released by NFL teams.
news

These Players Could Be Off The Roster Wednesday

Here today, gone tomorrow? There are more than a handful of players who are on the 53-man roster Tuesday, but could be on a different list Wednesday.
news

A Look At The 53 & What Changes To Expect

Here is a first look at the Cowboys' current 53-man roster, as well as how it might change in the coming days.
news

Cowboys Make 28 Moves; Roster Cut Down To 53

The Cowboys reached the 53-man limit by Tuesday's deadline, but the current roster is far from 'final.'
news

Cooper Rush In As QB2; Gilbert, DiNucci Out

The Cowboys are going with Cooper Rush as the backup QB - for now. The team has waived Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci as the team must cut to 53 on Tuesday.
Advertising