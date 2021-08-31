These Players Could Be Off The Roster Wednesday

FRISCO, Texas – There was a time not too long ago when this day was called something like "final roster cuts."

Well, even though the team trimmed the roster to 53 players Tuesday, this seems anything but final.

In fact, there might be just as many moving parts here in the next 24 hours, based off rules and protocols that force all teams to get somewhat creative in crafting their 53-player roster and practice squad.

Of the 53 players on the current roster, there could be as many as six, maybe a few more, that are not on the roster by Wednesday at 3 pm.

NFL rules state that players placed on the IR-Return list, must be on the active roster for at least 24 hours. Therefore, players that are injured now, but could come back 3-6 weeks from now, are eligible for IR-Return.

Here are some possible candidates:

Neville Gallimore – He suffered a dislocated elbow injury on Aug. 13 in Arizona. The immediate timetable for his return was 4-6 weeks. He could miss the first couple games of the season but he's likely headed to the IR-Return list.

Sean McKeon – Also injured in Arizona, the tight end suffered a high ankle sprain that will keep him out for a month, if not longer. McKeon would have to miss at least three games if he's on this list. Also, it would open up a spot for Jeremy Sprinkle to return to the roster.

Francis Bernard – He suffered a hamstring injury on the first practice of training camp and has missed the rest of the practices and all preseason games. He could go on IR-Return and would rehab his injury until he is eligible to come back. The linebacker position is heavy for now but always subject to change.

Josh Ball – A high ankle sprain injury suffered in camp has kept him out of all preseason games. He's a fourth-round pick and the Cowboys will want to see him develop. Putting him on IR for now would give him time to heal before he returns to the roster.

Malik Turner – A foot injury he suffered at the end of last Sunday's game against Jacksonville will probably sideline him for a few weeks.

Kelvin Joseph – The second-round pick had a groin injury that might keep him out a few weeks. This list makes sense for the rookie cornerback, considering he might have been inactive the first few games, based off the rotation and special teams. Don't be surprised to see Joseph a few weeks into the season.