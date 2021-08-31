Cowboys Make 28 Moves To Set Initial 53-Man Roster

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys waived/released 24 players Tuesday, including quarterbacks Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci, to reach the NFL's 53-man roster limit.

Here's the full list:

Released (not subject to waivers)

QB Garrett Gilbert

S Darian Thompson

CB Deante Burton

LS Jake McQuaide

OT Eric Smith

TE Jeremy Sprinkle

DT Justin Hamilton

Waived

WR Johnnie Dixon

QB Ben DiNucci

WR Osirus Mitchell

WR Reggie Davis

WR Aaron Parker

S Steven Parker

RB Brenden Knox

RB JaQuan Hardy

S Tyler Coyle

FB Nick Ralston

TE Nick Eubanks

TE Artayvious Lynn

DE Austin Faoliu

OT Isaac Alarcon

C Braylon Jones

WR Brandon Smith

DE Ron'Dell Carter

Other moves Tuesday:

Defensive tackle Trysten Hill reverted to the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list for at least the first six weeks of the season, per NFL rules. It's the same timeline for wide receiver T.J. Vasher, who reverts to the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list. Both players counted toward the training camp roster but did not participate due to injury.

Wide receiver Noah Brown has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Defensive end Chauncey Golston, who spent camp on the Active/PUP list, passed his physical and counts toward the 53.

By no means have the Cowboys finalized the roster, however.

A few players will be eligible to go on the recallable Reserve/Injured list after Tuesday, once they've been on the 53-man roster for a day. Candidates include defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (elbow), tight end Sean McKeon (ankle) and offensive tackle Josh Ball (ankle). So it's possible that one or more of the seven veteran players released Tuesday, including long snapper Jake McQuaide, could be signed back at some point. As vested veterans, they're not required to go through the waiver process.

The club is also hopeful that four players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list – wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, guard/center Connor Williams, defensive tackle Carlos Watkins and safety Damontae Kazee – will be activated soon.

And of course, the Cowboys will keep an eye on the waiver wire and players cut by other teams. Positions thin on depth include running back and tight end. Currently the Cowboys have just two running backs (Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard) and two healthy tight ends (Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz).

The Cowboys will start to put together their 16-man practice squad Wednesday after players clear waivers.

Obviously, though, there's still a lot of moves left to make.