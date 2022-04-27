2022 NFL Draft: Ranking The Top 100 Prospects

7 / 25

64 | Myjai Sanders: Explosive first step and short area quickness that help him get a lengthy frame up to speed. Relies more on his quickness and bend than his power.

63 | Jalen Pitre: Physical and versatile football player that can play anywhere on the field. Will come up and plug the holes on the run game but is solid in coverage as well.

62 | Logan Hall: Athletic and versatile off the defensive line, could line up nearly anywhere. Athletic enough to play off the edge and strong enough to play in the interior.

61 | Verone McKinley III: Always seemed to find his way to a turnover. Targeted only 30 times in 2021, he turned six into interceptions. Not to mention, he loves playing downhill.

60 | Damone Clark: Versatility and athleticism lead the way. He can play all over the second level of the defense. Good speed in the open field and can blitz.

59 | Cade Otton: Great in-line blocker as a tight end in the run game. His willingness to get physical and to really get in the trenches is a plus. Good route runner.