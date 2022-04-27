2022 NFL Draft: Ranking The Top 100 Prospects

The 2022 NFL Draft process is over. The prospects have tested and interviewed while teams make their final evaluations and finalize their board.
The draft officially kicks off Thursday night at 7 pm, lasting three days over what will be grueling, yet exciting weekend.
What the Cowboys get at No. 24? Will they stay put or make a trade up or down? The questions are all about to get answered.
So after months of research and preparation, these are the Top 100 overall prospects in this year's draft class.
