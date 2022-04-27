Draft Central | 2022

2022 NFL Draft: Ranking The Top 100 Prospects

Apr 27, 2022 at 06:00 PM
The 2022 NFL Draft process is over. The prospects have tested and interviewed while teams make their final evaluations and finalize their board.

The draft officially kicks off Thursday night at 7 pm, lasting three days over what will be grueling, yet exciting weekend.

What the Cowboys get at No. 24? Will they stay put or make a trade up or down? The questions are all about to get answered.

So after months of research and preparation, these are the Top 100 overall prospects in this year's draft class.

2022 NFL Draft: Top 100 Prospects

As we get ready for the start of Thursday's NFL Draft, here's a final look at our Big Board, with the top 100 prospects, ranked by draft insider Kyle Youmans.

  • 100 | JoJo Domann: Rangy and quick as a linebacker. Former safety that provides versatility.
  • 99 | Drake Jackson: Speedy rusher off the edge that wins with his athleticism. Strength is keeping him out of the first two rounds.
  • 98 | Kyren Williams: big-play ability but really relies on his blocking ability and his receiving work out of the backfield.
  • 97 | Kingsley Enagbare: Powerful edge rusher with cinderblocks for hands. Ability to play along the defensive line.
  • 96 | Skyy Moore: Some of the best hands and shifty movement in the draft. Will have to adjust to NFL play speed to create separation.
  • 95 | Nik Bonitto: Stand-up rush linebacker in a 3-4 scheme that uses a quick get-off to get in the backfield. Pressure machine.
  • 94 | Rasheed Walker: Good length to his frame but doesn't follow it up with an overly aggressive motor. Enters with a great amount of experience as a three-year starter at left tackle
  • 93 | Dohnovan West: Excelled throughout a Pac 12 schedule with his length and 6-foot-3 frame. But measuring in at under 300-pounds has some question marks on his game.
  • 92 | Kerby Joseph: Runs effortlessly and changes directions in a similar way. Exceptional ball skills and high-pointing ability when the ball is thrown his way.
  • 91 | Desmond Ridder: Good balanced base and delivers the ball with some zip. The game looked to slow down for him more in 2021. Leader off the field who helped turn Cincy into a power.
  • 90 | Wan'Dale Robinson: Speedster in the Wildcats offense and they used him in many ways. Creates with his quickness and ability to see the field.
  • 89 | Cameron Thomas: Pure hustle and motor elevate the ceiling of Thomas from the beginning. He doesn't have the over-impressive traits, but he has the production to fill in the gaps.
  • 88 | Darrian Beavers: Some of the best instincts in the class and a quick trigger from the linebacker spot. Good tackler despite average build for the position.
  • 87 | Darrian Beavers: Athleticism off the second level helps hide his first step and underwhelming size. Has the ability to play multiple roles.
  • 86 | Arnold Ebiketie: Massive length on top of having an already solid frame. Works just as well standing up as he does with his hand in the dirt
  • 85 | Alec Pierce: Possession receiver with an athletic and big frame. Tracks the ball exceptionally well and was a quarterback's best friend.
  • 84 | Tariq Castro-Fields: Smaller, more compact corner that plays bigger than his size. Had the speed to keep up step-for-step with most receivers in the Big 10. Travels to both sides.
  • 83 | Tariq Woolen: Long and physical in man coverage and quick enough to close in zone coverage as well. His ball skills are above average with some room to grow while doing so in coverage.
  • 82 | Mario Goodrich: Handsy and physical cornerback with the ability to make receivers uncomfortable. Helps on the run defense quite often and has good recognition.
  • 81 | Cam Taylor-Britt: Very much so a true tweener prospect that can play either cornerback, like he did at Nebraska, or safety. Some scouts believe he'll be a better fit at corner because of his speed and capability to work to the ball in a number of different ways.
  • 80 | Boye Mafe: Projects as a high-level developmental prospect that will shine at times as a rotational pass rusher. Raw talent and athleticism are both prevalent.
  • 79 | Sam Howell: Great arm with the ability to stretch the field and keep it accurate underneath. Good mobility, though it's not a true strength, he can escape if needed.
  • 78 | Brian Asamoah II: Recognition and reading ability is towards the top of the class. Takes a quick first step and great angles to the football.
  • 77 | Abraham Lucas: Good length and ability to lock on do a pass rusher consistently. Has to improve on his hand placement, and if he can, should be in the league for a long time to come.
  • 76 | Bryan Cook: Played a little bit of everything. Over the top, in the box, in the slot, and did so well. Great tackling ability helped with his versatility.
  • 75 | John Ridgeway III: Powerful and smart player who uses great technique and strength to win at the point of attack. Run stuffer who anchors the middle with ease.
  • 74 | Sean Rhyan: Never really loses his footing, nor gets completely flattened by opposing rushers. Good run blocker and has clean pass sets.
  • 73 | Coby Bryant: Long and lanky cornerback that plays on both sides of the formation. Can cover all shapes and sizes of receiver. Very versatile.
  • 72 | Dylan Parham: Athletic offensive lineman who was at the top of most of the testing numbers. Smooth with his footwork on tape and not afraid to maneuver in traffic.
  • 71 | Jaremee Salyer: Keeps good balance even while moving and will fit perfectly into a zone blocking scheme or power-run scheme as well. Powerful hands.
  • 70 | Isaiah Spiller: A wide-set back with a strong lower half and a knack for staying off the turf. There are some concerns about his longevity as a bigger back in the draft.
  • 69 | Derion Kendrick: Knack for recognizing offensive looks much better when he is not having to stick on a man and be physical. Massive swagger and lots of talking throughout a game.
  • 68 | Carson Strong: Accurate passer with some hidden arm talent that can reach the sidelines with ease. Lingering knee injury that has been hovering as a storyline.
  • 67 | Brandon Smith: Long and speedy defender that will fit well in a sub-package nickel role that best utilizes his ability to cover at the second level. Plays a little out of control and can leave a defense in a tough spot.
  • 66 | Jalen Tolbert: Winner at all three levels of a defense and someone who has put up the massive 'group of five' production the NFL likes to see. His mixture of size and speed pair well with his ball-skills.
  • 65 | Sam Williams: 6-foot-3 frame and long arms are ideal for the position while he showcases 4.46 speed and overall athleticism off the edge. Off-the-field questions have seemingly been resolved.
64 | Myjai Sanders: Explosive first step and short area quickness that help him get a lengthy frame up to speed. Relies more on his quickness and bend than his power.

63 | Jalen Pitre: Physical and versatile football player that can play anywhere on the field. Will come up and plug the holes on the run game but is solid in coverage as well.

62 | Logan Hall: Athletic and versatile off the defensive line, could line up nearly anywhere. Athletic enough to play off the edge and strong enough to play in the interior.

61 | Verone McKinley III: Always seemed to find his way to a turnover. Targeted only 30 times in 2021, he turned six into interceptions. Not to mention, he loves playing downhill.

60 | Damone Clark: Versatility and athleticism lead the way. He can play all over the second level of the defense. Good speed in the open field and can blitz.

59 | Cade Otton: Great in-line blocker as a tight end in the run game. His willingness to get physical and to really get in the trenches is a plus. Good route runner.

  • 58 | David Bell: Tough and polished receiver that was the focal point of Purdue's offense. Stood out as a technician in his route running and his competitive side that allowed him to win close battles with defenders.
  • 57 | Kyler Gordon: Great sense of where the football is headed and how to use his athleticism to close a window for a passing attack. Will have the ability to play outside and inside a secondary.
  • 56 | Kenneth Walker III: Wins with his speed and power. His vision is unmatched, and his first step is quick enough to de-cleat a defender.
  • 55 | Tyler Smith: Massive strength and can catch a defender off guard. An immovable object that will not be overpowered. Could start career at guard then move to tackle.
  • 54 | Roger McCreary: His speed and footwork are pro ready. Started on the outside for the Tigers since 2019 and is as battle tested as any cornerback in the entire draft.
  • 53 | Nicholas Petit-Frere: Gets good leverage and is quick to the point of attack. His prototypical frame and versatility could translate well as a swing-tackle option as well.
  • 52 | Daniel Faalele: The ceiling is high for the massive-framed right tackle, but so is the risk if he can't adjust to the professional game as quickly as anticipated.
  • 51 | Travis Jones: Purely strong lineman that stuffs the run. Plays with cinder blocks for hands and with an extra mean streak when battling. Loves football and you can tell, plays through the whistle.
  • 50 | Chad Muma: Smart and downhill outside linebacker who rarely misses tackles. Has a nose for the ball and makes quick reads from the second level. Does not get caught out of position.
  • 49 | Jaquan Brisker: Motor is as high as anyone's in the draft class. Will run through anyone in order to get the ball. Plays exceptionally well downhill and looks to go headhunting.
  • 48 | Breece Hall: Unbelievable balance and low center of gravity as a ball carrier. Whether it's as a receiver or on the ground, he is extremely tough to bring down.
  • 47 | Ed Ingram: Moves very well for his size and wants to work quickly to the second level. Extremely competitive and stout on the attack after using a solid first step.
  • 46 | George Pickens: Plays his best off the ball and is better when he gets a chance to wind up. Good hands for a big receiver and is known for making the big play.
  • 45 | Matt Corral: Delivers the prettiest ball in the class. Extremely accurate when given time to throw and he'll put his receivers in a spot to be successful. Mobility is a huge part of his game too.
  • 44 | Leo Chenal: Lots of power and force in his tackling ability and a liability in coverage have him in that mid-round range. Needs to be put in a system that lets him play downhill as much as possible.
  • 43 | Trey McBride: Does a little bit of everything well from the tight end spot. Great athlete for his size which helps elevate him in the passing game. Great frame and blocking ability in the run game.
  • 42 | Channing Tindall: Speedster from the linebacker spot that flies to the football. Uses that speed to finish a ball carrier and to get around potential blockers.
  • 41 | Jahan Dotson: Sharp route runner who knows how to use false steps and head fakes to keep defenders off balance. Great hands with only two drops this season.
  • 40 | DeMarvin Leal: Athleticism and build allow him to be used all over the defensive line. Lined up as an edge rusher and has the speed and quickness to combat the bigger blockers.
  • 39 | Quay Walker: His ability to lay down a hammer is there as well when he has a full head of steam. In a system that allows him to run and chase, he should be a great fit and an easy starter.
  • 38 | John Metchie III: Sharp runner with impressive cuts and body control. Runs effortlessly and into open space. Gets separation and puts distance on his opponent with some good closing speed.
  • 37 | Treylon Burks: Thick-bodied wide receiver who is quicker on his feet than most his size. Almost looks like a tight end at first glance but has great hands and is a tough guy to bring down.
  • 36 | Christian Harris: Physical player against the run and someone who thrives when covering tight ends and running backs in the passing game.
  • 35 | David Ojabo: Lightning-quick first step with the ability to fit around any level of offensive tackle and even rush from the second level. Torn Achilles in the pro day workout.
  • 34 | Darian Kinnard: Top-notch run blocker in the draft and is much better suited for the guard spot in pass protection too. Extremely versatile as a lineman and will play both guard and tackle.
  • 33 | Trent McDuffie: Runs nearly the entire length of the field and will absolutely flatten a ball carrier with a full head of steam. The best part is that he accelerates to that point quickly.
  • 32 | Malik Willis: Easily the most athletic and elusive quarterback in the draft. Good arm and the ability to throw on the run are each in his arsenal. Will get creative and find his way out of trouble.
  • 31 | Lewis Cine: Has the ability to do several different things in coverage and running downhill. Hard hitter at the point of attack and can catalyze a defense with a big hit.
  • 30 | Phidarian Mathis: Very technical player off the snap with a strong upper body and great usage of his hands. His size and technique are a rare combination.
  • 29 | Jermaine Johnson II: Quick first step and length at the point of attack. Showed more bend and flexibility at the Senior Bowl than he did on tape. Sideline-to-sideline ability in the run game.
  • 28 | Kenny Pickett: Arm strength and mobility are both pluses. His decision making and ability to stand in a pocket are where he'll make his mark in the NFL. Extremely poised and elevated the play of those around him.
  • 27 | Bernhard Raimann: Strength and power are each on display throughout his tape as defenders can rarely get around him and never really gain leverage either.
  • 26 | Kaiir Elam: Very physical corner at the line of scrimmage and packs a punch to whatever receiver he's battling. One of the more battle-tested corners with three seasons in the SEC.
  • 25 | Zion Johnson: Was the perfect fit in a zone-heavy rushing scheme at Boston College and his lateral ability allowed him to take up multiple defenders at once and really move the line of scrimmage.
  • 24 | Devonte Wyatt: Explosive and versatile player for a man of his stature. Takes up multiple gaps and uses his hands well. High motor as well.
  • 23 | Kenyon Green: Exceptional lower body strength gives him an edge and is explosive off his first movement. Strong hands and doesn't let go after latching on the line of scrimmage.
  • 22 | Trevor Penning: Athletic and strong enough to reach the second level and get to the perimeter as well. His 6-foot-7 frame and ideal length for the position pair well with his motor.
  • 21 | Daxton Hill: Extreme athleticism and flexibility to play over the top and in the box. His instincts and quick trigger were there without wasting steps to attack the ball.
  • 20 | Andrew Booth Jr.: Smooth and under control when in coverage. Plays aggressively but doesn't get caught out of sorts too often along with the strength and balance to high point the football.
  • 19 | Drake London: Big bulky receiver that's quick and has fantastic ball skills. His ability to sky for the catch, work back to the ball and make the catch in traffic are all tops of the class.
  • 18 | Chris Olave: Crisp, clean route runner that was masterful at creating separation from the line of scrimmage. A perennial deep threat that allowed himself to rack up the extra yardage.
  • 17 | Perrion Winfrey: Gets in the backfield with force. Quick first step that allows him to split the gaps and get leverage on the backfield. One of the more athletic interior prospects in the draft.
  • 16 | Devin Lloyd: His length allows him to be a weapon in both the passing game and against the run. An aggressive tackler that wants to run through an opponent and flashes physicality on each play.
  • 15 | Garrett Wilson: Extremely shifty and tough to bring down with the ball in his hands. Wins at the line of scrimmage and with his YAC ability as well. Makes people miss.
  • 14 | Nakobe Dean: Quick first step and great recognition allowed Dean to become one of the most feared defenders in college football. Great at finishing when he gets to a ball carrier.
  • 13 | Jordan Davis: Extremely strong and impressively agile for a man his size. Great run defender and a factor in the pass rush as well.
  • 12 | Jameson Williams: Twitchy and electric route runner who excels underneath a defense. Tough to catch after the grab, just as shifty in traffic as he was without the ball.
  • 11 | Tyler Linderbaum: Very athletic and strong even without massive size to his advantage. Always looking for work and has a fantastic motor with even better leverage.
10 | George Karlaftis: Heavy-set power rusher with some of the most powerful rushes in the class. Quick off his first step and forceful at his point of attack. Has an endless arsenal of moves and counters.

9 | Travon Walker: Pure athleticism and length are off the charts and it's visible from the first moments of his tape. Great jump off the line of scrimmage and ability to disrupt on several different levels.

8 | Evan Neal: Strong and steady based player with a massive frame and moves well with it. Gets good depth in his passing sets thanks to his ability to get out of his stance.

7 | Derek Stingley Jr.: Extremely fluid in his motion and coverage ability due to his football IQ and speed. Stayed in the hip pocket of the most talented receivers in the country.

6 | Charles Cross: not just a space eater of a blocker but a technician at what he does. Quick learner and picks up on tendencies throughout the game that help him win battles against the best.

5 | Ahmad Gardner: Incredible length and speed for the position combining to make the 'rangiest' cornerback in the draft. Not to mention there is a physicality to his game and he wants to win at the line of scrimmage

4 | Kyle Hamilton: Long-rangy defensive back that takes snaps all over the field. High motor with the effort level that would make an immediate impact on a defense. Plays fast and smart with his reads and is always looking to make a play.

3 | Ikem Ekwonu: Earned the spot-on reputation of the biggest bully in all of college football. A pure finisher on the edge that improved throughout his career. Powerful lower half and clamps for arms.

2 | Aidan Hutchinson: Prototypical and impressive 4-3 edge rusher that has the chance to be a star in the league. Great in pass rush and was great against the run too. Plays in multiple positions on the defensive line.

1 | Kayvon Thibodeaux: Special side of explosion with the size that he has. Teams aimed to throw him off by sending extra blockers and double teams to no avail. Pass rushing, run defense, speed and bend all check the boxes.

