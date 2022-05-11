UDFA Profile: James Empey Brings Veteran Mindset

Over the next weeks, Dallascowboys.com dives deeper into the talented group of undrafted rookies that will battle for a roster spot this offseason.

The Good: Experience and football IQ each proceed Empey into the NFL. Over 40 starts at the collegiate level and tape that shows he was an anchor for the BYU run attack. His length and balance allow him to reach the second level with ease and combats active hand work by resetting his hands to keep attached to a block. Has made the offensive line calls in the offensive scheme since becoming a starter in 2018.

The Project: While it could be looked at as a good thing at times, Empey's age may work against him as a prospect trying to establish himself and grow. He enters the NFL at the age of 25, due to a religious mission he served prior to his time at BYU and a redshirt year in 2017. With that being said, his frame may already be filled out. A little undersized at under 300-pounds, he struggled against the stronger defensive lineman at the college level and when he was on an island one-on-one.