UDFA Profile: James Empey Brings Veteran Mindset

- Name: James Empey
- Position: Center
- Height: 6-3
- Weight: 297
- School: BYU
The Good: Experience and football IQ each proceed Empey into the NFL. Over 40 starts at the collegiate level and tape that shows he was an anchor for the BYU run attack. His length and balance allow him to reach the second level with ease and combats active hand work by resetting his hands to keep attached to a block. Has made the offensive line calls in the offensive scheme since becoming a starter in 2018.
The Project: While it could be looked at as a good thing at times, Empey's age may work against him as a prospect trying to establish himself and grow. He enters the NFL at the age of 25, due to a religious mission he served prior to his time at BYU and a redshirt year in 2017. With that being said, his frame may already be filled out. A little undersized at under 300-pounds, he struggled against the stronger defensive lineman at the college level and when he was on an island one-on-one.
The Summary: Empey joins Alec Lindstrom as an undrafted offensive lineman aiming to add depth at the center position this year. As soon as Empey made his way on the field following his redshirt year, he was the established starter on one of the premier offensive lines in football the last few seasons. He started every game he appeared in from 2018 on and despite a nagging ankle injury at times, he was a reliable piece of the Cougars offense.